Tinubu: Israel Must End Gaza Aggression, Seeks Two-state Solution at Riyadh Summit

* Assures Nigeria will not relent in supporting moves to advance peace in Middle East

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, warning that the conflict in Palestine has persisted for too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on the people.

Addressing the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, yesterday, convened to address the current situation in the Middle East, the president expressed concerns about the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The one-day summit was a follow-up to the Riyadh summit last year, and was attended by Heads of State and Government of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States.

Reiterating Nigeria’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Tinubu affirmed the country’s support for a two-state solution, where both Israelis and Palestinians could co-exist in security and dignity. He stated that this solution remained a viable path to lasting peace in the region.

According to the president, ”The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering on countless lives.

”As representatives of nations that value justice, dignity, and the sanctity of human life, we have a moral obligation to collectively bring about an immediate end to this conflict.

”It is not enough to issue empty condemnations. The world must work towards an end to Israeli aggression in Gaza, which has persisted for far too long.

“No political aim, no military strategy, and no security concern should come at the expense of so many innocent lives.”

Tinubu called on parties to the conflict in the Middle East to respect the principles of proportionality and the basic rights of civilians, consistent with global legal and diplomatic frameworks.

He said, “In a rules-based international order, states have the right of self-defence. But self-defence must take proportionality into account, in line with global legal, diplomatic – and moral – frameworks.

“An entire civilian population, their dreams and futures, cannot be dismissed as collateral.”

Explaining Nigeria’s principled and consistent stance on the two-state solution, the president stated that it stood as a beacon of hope, representing the rights of both Israelis and Palestinians to self-determination and peace.

“It is not just a diplomatic article of faith; it is a vision grounded in the principles of equality and mutual recognition,” Tinubu said.

He stressed, “Achieving this vision requires a commitment to dialogue and respect for history. We all know this conflict did not begin on October 7 in 2023. It can only be resolved through principled compromise, based on appreciation of the proper context.

“This conflict, in the cradle of history, is so visceral that the ripples of division spread far and quickly. The corrosive impact of the images of endless violence, repeated on a billion smart phones around the world is huge. We need to find new pathways to peace, without delay.”

Tinubu commended King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for convening the summit, describing it as a vital opportunity to renew diplomatic efforts and work towards sustainable peace.

He assured the gathering that Nigeria, given its own experiences, will continue to support international efforts that advance peace and stability in the Middle East.

”Our own experiences, domestically and regionally, have taught us that identity politics are no substitute for respecting the nuances of diversity,” he said.

The president added, ”The path to reconciliation may be fraught with challenges, but it is through honest conversation that we can foster understanding.

”The international community has the opportunity to bring to bear new thinking on this most relentless challenge. It is our duty to engage in this dialogue with sincerity and resolve, recognising the complexities that each side faces.”

Tinubu called for the establishment of a secretariat to implement the resolutions of the summit.

He urged the leaders to mandate a select group of heads of government to canvass support globally and oversee the implementation of the summit’s resolutions, and provide regular reports to a joint OIC and Arab League leadership until permanent peace is achieved in the Middle East.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, also condemned Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, including the targeting of civilians and the continued violation of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

He equally condemned Israeli ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from delivering relief aid to Palestinians and the displacement of Lebanese people.

Emphasising the importance of preserving Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Crown Prince highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in promoting Palestinian statehood based on the 1967 borders, mentioning international recognition and the establishment of a Global Coalition with the European Union and Norway.

He urged more states to join the global coalition.

However, a former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, faulted Tinubu’s presence at the summit, calling it a gross misconduct against the Nigerian constitution.

Udeogaranya maintained that Nigeria, being a secular state, an impeachable offence had just been committed by Tinubu, who had sworn to uphold the constitution, because Nigeria was neither an Arab nation nor an Islamic nation.

Udeogaranya, in a statement, pointed out that Nigeria was a predominantly Christian nation by religion, a non-Arab state, and the most populous black nation of various ethnic orientations, with an insignificant Arab leaning ethnic groups.

The former presidential candidate explained that such crass disrespect and disregard of the true position of Nigeria on an international stage was at most regrettable.