  • Tuesday, 12th November, 2024

Lagos High Court Loses Judge 

Featured | 5 hours ago

The death has been announced of a retired judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Beatrice Adesuwa Oke-Lawal. She retired from the Bench on 19th of October, 2022.

The news of her passing was contained in a press statement from the Court last Tuesday,  that they would not sit to honour the late Judge.

The statement read: “Dear All,

“It is with a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of Hon. Justice Oke-Lawal (Rtd) today, the 28th day of October, 2024.

“In the light of the above, the court is unable to attend to all outstanding matters previously listed for last week, that is, 21st to 24th October 2024.

“Kindly, exercise some patience.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.