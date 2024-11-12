Lagos High Court Loses Judge 

The death has been announced of a retired judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Beatrice Adesuwa Oke-Lawal. She retired from the Bench on 19th of October, 2022.

The news of her passing was contained in a press statement from the Court last Tuesday, that they would not sit to honour the late Judge.

The statement read: “Dear All,

“It is with a deep sense of loss that we announce the passing of Hon. Justice Oke-Lawal (Rtd) today, the 28th day of October, 2024.

“In the light of the above, the court is unable to attend to all outstanding matters previously listed for last week, that is, 21st to 24th October 2024.

“Kindly, exercise some patience.”