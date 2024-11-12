  • Tuesday, 12th November, 2024

Angola Plans More Multi-year Oil, Gas Licence Rounds

Business | 6 hours ago

Angola intends to replicate its maiden multi-year licensing round for oil and gas acreage from 2026, a senior government energy official said, as the country looks to boost production and investment.

The first multi-year auction for 50 onshore and offshore blocks was for 2019-2025, as Angola strives to arrest a steep decline in crude oil production from mature oilfields.

“We have already started to work on a plan for after 2025 and are currently executing our exploration strategy which is the evaluation of different sedimentary basins of the country,” a board member at Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), Alcides Andrade, said.

“It is an aggressive approach we believe we need to have,” he said, adding it was unclear at this stage how many blocks in total would be up for grabs.

Production in Africa’s second largest crude oil producer after Nigeria has stabilised at just over 1.1 million barrels a day (bpd) after reaching a peak of around 2 million bpd in 2008.

Andrade, speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference in Cape Town, said during the first four licensing rounds in the multi-year strategy, 35 concessions have been awarded thus far.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.