Ajogwu & Castellote’s Book Unites Art Enthusiasts

As part of their commitment to enriching the conversations on art collection and creation, Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN) and Dr. Jess Castellote had an exclusive reading of the collaborative work, “Creating Art: Authenticity and Ownership in the Visual Arts” at an intimate gathering held at MILIKI, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book represents the second instalment in their art series, following the successful “Collecting Art: A Handbook.” Skillfully moderated by Ms. Nabilah Usman, the event featured engaging discussions on art ownership, authenticity, originality, and the evolving landscape of digital art.

During the book reading, art enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals had the opportunity to engage with the authors through selected readings and discussions. The discourse encompassed crucial topics including artists’ rights, the originality of an artwork, questions on the complex nature of authenticity, particularly in the digital age, and the impact of artificial intelligence on art creation.

Professor Ajogwu reflected on the two-decade journey he and Dr. Castellote have shared, filled with lively debates on the meaning of art. He highlighted the book’s significance in addressing fundamental questions about artists’ rights, stating, “In ‘Creating Art,’ we were looking at the rights of the visual artist. Can we buy a piece of art and change its colours just because we prefer them? These are things we discussed as affecting the rights of visual artists.”

Dr. Castellote on his part, shared his motivations for co-authoring this work. “We wanted to address not just our disagreements about what art is, but to provide a valuable resource for both collectors and artists,” he explained. According to him, the first book aimed to help collectors refine their practices, and with this second book, “Creating Art,” the authors wanted to offer guidance to artists, particularly regarding the legal and contractual aspects of their work.

The authors also addressed emerging trends in the art world, including the unitisation of art ownership, digital rights, and the role of artificial intelligence in art creation.

Professor Ajogwu noted, “Art is going to go beyond what you see hanging on your wall, to digital rights, to dealing with AI, to unitizing ownership, to dispute resolution when there are art disputes of that nature.”

He went further to acknowledge the essential contributions of institutions like the Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA) at Pan Atlantic University and the Society for Art Collection (SARTCOL), which play crucial roles in preserving and promoting the rich narratives of African art.

A renowned art curator, Sandra Obiago, underscored the importance of the book for stakeholders across the art ecosystem, stating, “The issue of authenticity and ownership is something that we grapple with on a daily basis… It’s a very important book for artists and collectors because we’re dealing with authenticity all the time and ownership as we look at a work that we want to acquire.” She emphasised the responsibility of collectors to ensure they invest in credible art, advocating for heightened awareness within the community.

The founder of the 1952 Africa Art Foundation, Ejike Egbuagu brought forth the perspective of young artists, expressing the need for targeted discussions that would equip them with knowledge about originality and value in a competitive market. He stressed that understanding the dynamics of the art market is crucial for emerging talents within the art community.

Book Review by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe

‘Creating Art: Authenticity and Ownership in the Visual Arts,’ the second book in a series by Professor Fabian Ajogwu (SAN) and Dr Jess Castellote, builds upon the foundation laid in the first book, ‘Collecting Art: A Handbook’, which provided valuable insights into the practice of art collection. This book comprehensively explores the legal and contractual issues faced by visual artists, art collectors, and intermediaries in the visual arts world. The authors shift their focus and explore critical themes of copyright, authenticity, and ownership in visual arts.

The book explores the fundamental principles of intellectual property rights, particularly copyright and trademarks, and their application to the visual arts. Through real-life case studies and practical examples, the authors demystify complex legal concepts, empowering readers to understand, secure, and enforce their rights effectively. They address the nuances of copyright law in art, discussing concepts such as originality, authorship, authenticity and authentication, and artists’ and art owners’ economic and moral rights. The book also addresses the evolving landscape of digital art and its impact on authenticity and ownership.

The authors emphasise the importance of balancing creativity with commerce, providing artists and art owners the knowledge to navigate contractual negotiations, protect their work, and generate revenue from their creations. ‘Creating Art’ is an invaluable resource for visual artists, collectors, gallerists, and anyone involved in the art world. It offers insights into navigating legal challenges and fostering an environment that respects and values creative contributions.

“Visual artists need to be proactive in preserving their copyright, to “exclude all others,” and to prevent unauthorised reproduction, distribution, or adaptation of their creations. In this digital age especially, where artworks can be easily reproduced and shared online without proper credit or compensation, it becomes increasingly important to have a thorough understanding of intellectual property rights.”

The event attracted distinguished guests including Mr. Atedo Peterside and Mrs. Dudun Peterside, Chairman of NSIA, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, the CEO of Seplat Energy PLC, Mr. Roger Brown, Vice Chancellor of Pan Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, former Vice Chancellor of Pan Atlantic University, Professor Juan Elegido, Mr. Nero Asibelua, Ms Ngozi Edozien, both board members of SARTCOL, Mr Kailesh Patel and Mrs Anita Patel, Mrs Folashade Alli (SAN), Mrs Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho, Dr Hala Daggash and Mr Muhammad Daggash, and other distinguished figures from the art, business, and academic communities, all united by their shared interest in the arts.

The book, which is now available on Amazon and select local bookstores, including Jazzhole, Quintessence and Ouida, serves as an essential resource for artists, collectors, curators, and anyone interested in the complex intersections of art and the various rights of the artist, especially in contemporary times.