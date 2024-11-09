Yusuf Presents N549.160 Billion 2025 Appropriation Bill to Kano Assembly

*Reveals plan to reshuffle cabinet

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, yesterday, presented a proposed budget of N549,160,417,663.00 for the 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

Also, yesterday, Yusuf confirmed plan to drop members of his cabinet rated below performance of statutory schedules is underway.

The appropriation bill titled, ‘Budget of Hope, Human Capital and Economic Development’, was presented to the State Assembly members by Governor Yusuf.

According to him, the size of the proposed 2025 Budget is N549,160,417,663.00 billion, with the capital component at N312,634,912,672.18 billion, while the recurrent expenditure set at N236,525,504,990.82 billion.

Yusuf, added that when approved the budget would be projected to have a ratio of capital to recurrent 57:43 per cent with 84 most of the capital spending will be in the social, and economic sectors to the tune of 461,447,963,240.86.

In the breakdown of the proposed spending plan, education would receive N168,350,802,346.19 (31.00 per cent), health will receive N90,600,835,766.48 (16.50 per cent), agriculture will receive N21,038,199,190.76 (3.83 per cent), and infrastructure development will receive N70,682,843,744.15 (12.87 per cent).

The Manufacturing, Commerce, Industry, and Tourism will receive N3,887,338,871.45 (1.22 per cent), Environment and Sanitation will receive N15,523,154,078.47 (2.83 per cent), adding that governance institutions will receive N98,242,089,019.58 (17.57 per cent).

The governor also stated that the 2024 budget of N437.3 billion has a general performance standing at 77 per cent, with recurrent revenue and expenditure at 65 per cent. He also noted that many leakages were blocked, leading to the achievements recorded.

He emphasised that the uncertainty of the youth’s response could be disastrous, prompting the Kano government to rise to the occasion by developing many youth programmes.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, the breakdown above clearly indicates that the priorities of our administration in 2025 are human capital and infrastructural development.

“However, we have pledged to increase access to quality education despite the meager resources,” Yusuf explained.

“It is, therefore, with great pleasure and a deep sense of responsibility that I lay before this Honourable House, the 2025 Budget of Kano State, which I tagged the ‘’Budget of Hope, Human Capital and Economic Development’, the governor noted.

Meanwhile, a statement signed by the governor’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, disclosed that Yusuf confirmed the receipt of the report of committee on performance of members of the cabinet, adding that the public would in the coming days know his government’s next line of action.

The governor had reiterated the plan of a cabinet reshuffle in a live radio interview with selected media outfits held at the Government House on Wednesday.

He explained that the report would not be useful now because his closed association with them in the last one and half years allowed him to know their capability in and out, saying he would take the final decision on them.

He revealed that none of the present commissioners lobbied for the position, stressing that before their appointment, he considered experience, credibility, advice and consultation.

He said, “What I expected from the commissioners is obedience to my humble self, to the NNPP and to the Kwankeasiyya Movement, in addition to dedication to duty and to come up with good initiatives for the development of the state.

On poverty alleviation, the governor said that people of the state benefitted with free foodstuffs distribution in the urban and rural areas to cushion the effect of hardship being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy.

He assured that the gesture would be sustained to enable thousands of less-privileged citizens meet their daily bread.

The governor further said KASCO company that provides fertiliser for teeming farmers is under upgrading with a view to providing enough commodities for farmers in order to boost food production.

The governor also revealed that present administration accords priority to women and youth empowerment since it assumed leadership.