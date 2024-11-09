With Three Nominations, Tems Leads Nigerian 2025 Grammy Nominees

* Beyonce, Taylor Swift make history in female-dominated nominations

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Temilade Openiyi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer popularly known as Tems, has bagged three nominations in the 2025 Grammy Awards.

With her three nominations, she joined this year’s top nominees list, with Beyoncé topping the charts with 11 nominations.



The nominations released yesterday, also had other Nigerian nominees namely Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Asake, and Rema.

The ceremony is set to take place on February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles and would celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.



Meanwhile, Beyonce led this year’s female-dominated nominations, receiving 11 nods and making her the most nominated artiste in the show’s 67 history, with 99 in total.

It meant she has overtaken her husband, rapper Jay-Z, with whom she was previously tied on 88 nominations, Sky News reported.

Her success comes after her country album, Cowboy Carter, was roundly snubbed at this year’s County Music Association Awards.



The 43-year-old star’s chart-topping album secured nods for album of the year and best country album, while track Texas Hold ‘Em is up for record of the year and song of the year.

Beyonce picked up her 32nd gong at last year’s ceremony, but despite winning the most awards in a lifetime, she’s yet to win the coveted album of the year award.

With recognition across a host of genres – including pop, country, Americana and melodic rap – many will be predicting she’ll surely take the prize home next year. If she does, it will make her the first black woman to do so this century.



On the other hand, Taylor Swift’s seventh nod in the album category for her surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department meant she has overtaken Barbra Streisand, who had formerly tied with the Shake It Off star with six nominations. Swift won the best album category last year with Midnights.

Following Beyonce in the lead for nominations, Charli XCX – whose trend setting album Brat saw the moniker become word of the year – has seven nods (her first as a solo artist), as does Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone.