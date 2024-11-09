Tinubu, Obi, Nwifuru Pay Tributes as Ogbonnaya Onu is Laid to Rest in Ebonyi

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Dignitaries across the country yesterday converged on Uburu in Ebonyi State to pay their last respects to the former Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, as he was laid to rest.

President Bola Tinubu described Onu as a true progressive, a quintessential politician who believed in the ideals of the progressive movement as a way to developing Nigeria.

Tinubu made the lamentation at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi during the burial of the former Abia State governor who died at 72.



“Onu was true progressive, a quintessential politician who believed in the ideals of the progressive movement as a way to develop Nigeria.

“He worked tirelessly for the ideal which gave rise for the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

provided the needed leadership towards the formation of the APC from All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Action Congress of the Nigeria (ACN) and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC),” he said.



The President who was represented by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, noted that the APC has continued to grow in leaps and bounds and has produced two presidents since then, including him.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 general election, Peter Obi, described Onu as a defender of justice in the country.

“He was a man of integrity. He believes in justice and fairness. That is what is lacking in our society. Our society in which we live today is an unjust society,” Obi said.

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, noted the former minister demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice, development, and unity.



He added that Onu pursued equity and social justice till his last breath on earth.

According to Nwifuru: “His Excellency, Dr. Onu dedicated himself wholly, not just to building infrastructure while serving as Governor of Abia State from where some part of Ebonyi politically and sociologically grew, but to building people, uniting communities, and elevating the voices of those who often were unheard.

“In his time as governor of Old Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Ogbonnaya Christopher Onu led with vision and a tireless energy. Under his guidance, our roads were modernised, schools were built, and our healthcare system saw advancements that impacted thousands of lives.

“His vision wasn’t limited to his tenure; he dreamed of a future where this state would be a beacon of excellence and prosperity. Today, as we reflect on his achievements, we see that his dream is still alive and growing.”

The Ebonyi governor also stressed Onu “wore the mantle of leadership with dignity, advocating tirelessly for our rights, and standing as a pillar of support for those in need.

“Within our party, the All Progressives Congress, he was a chieftain who guided us with wisdom and grace. His values, his words, and his humility reminded us all of the principles that unite us.

“Even in challenging times, his loyalty never wavered nor faltered his dedication to the people was steadfast. He built bridges, inspired generations, and left an enduring example of what true leadership should be,” Nwifuru said

He donated N100 million for the completion of the Christ the King Catholic Church Uburu which was conceived and constructed by Onu.

The Catholic Bishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, in the funeral service held for Onu, urged people to always live with the realisation that they would face death.

“Our son and father has ran his own race and such is destiny of every mortal,” he said.

Dignitaries who attended the burial include: Governors Alex Otti of Abia and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Governors Hope Uzodimma of Imo and Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra were represented by their deputies, among others.