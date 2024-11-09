Bandits’ Leaders Seeking Truce with Katsina, Says Gov

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has revealed that the ongoing onslaught against bandits by security operatives has forced their leaders to seek a truce with his government.

Radda, who stated this Friday during the graduation and passing-out parade of the second batch of 550 newly recruited Katsina Community Watch Corps (KCWC), had at different fora, vowed not to negotiate with the marauding bandits.

But at the graduation ceremony held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) College of Peace and Disaster Management, Babbar Ruga-Katsina, the governor did not disclose whether his government would engage the hoodlums in their demanded armistice or not.

He, however, said the war against insecurity by the community watch corps and conventional security personnel in the state has led to the neutralisation of several bandits’ enclaves and their leaders and “many have sought negotiation with the government”.

He added that wagging onslaught against the bandits has reunited “hundreds of kidnapped persons” with their families and communities hitherto plagued by fear are now experiencing “peace and stability” in the state.

Radda said: “The gain of our fight against insecurity has reunited hundreds of kidnapped persons with their families. We have neutralised several bandits’ cells with their leaders and many have sought negotiation with the government.”

He noted however that the 550 community watch corps who were presented with 10 Hilux Vans and motorcycles for operations, were selected from 10 local government areas of Bakori, Danja, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Kafur, Matazu, Charanchi, Musawa, Malumfashi, and Funtua.

He reiterated that the state government has also recruited 6,652 ward heads across the state to complement the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insecurity in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of KCWC, Maj-General Junaidu Sani-Bindawa (rtd), said the personnel were trained in community policing, intelligence and information gathering, weapons handling and patrols, among other security skills.