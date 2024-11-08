SAHCO Wins Neos Air Ground Handling Contract

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, a leading Ground Handling service provider in Nigeria, has announced its new partnership with NeosAir starting from October 30th, 2024 that would be flying from Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy to Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos once a week.

Under this new agreement, SAHCO will be providing full ground handling services for NeosAir which include Ramp handling, Passenger handling, Baggage handling, Cargo handling, Aircraft cleaning, and more. SAHCO’s experienced team and state-of-the-art equipment are fully prepared to meet the unique needs of NeosAir’s operations, ensuring seamless and efficient turnarounds at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chairman, SAHCO, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, said: “We are thrilled to partner with NeosAir on this important venture. The patronage reflects the trust and confidence that NeosAir has in our capabilities. We are committed to delivering the highest quality of service to support their operations, ensuring safe, timely, and efficient ground handling for their flights.”

He went on to emphasise that SAHCO is ISAGO and RA3 certified which means that SAHCO has the certification to handle all Europe bound cargo and can accept shipments from Europe as well.

Furthermore, SAHCO has a proven track record of providing top-tier ground handling services to major airlines operating in Nigeria. The company is known for its dedication to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. With the addition of NeosAir to its growing list of clients, SAHCO continues to strengthen its position as a leading ground handling service provider in the region.