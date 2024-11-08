Okowa’s EFCC Arrest is Shocking but Unsurprising, Says NDC

A good governance advocacy group, the New Delta Coalition (NDC), has described the recent arrest and detention of former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion in Delta State funds as “shocking but hardly surprising”.

In a statement signed by its convener, Mr. Godwin Anaughe, the NDC expressed dismay over Okowa’s alleged misuse of funds estimated at approximately N1.3 trillion—derived from the state’s 13 per cent derivation allocation between 2015 and 2023, which was intended to benefit Delta residents.

Okowa was alleged to have diverted the funds to acquire luxury properties in Abuja and Asaba.

The NDC described Okowa’s administration as one “marked by systemic corruption, lack of transparency and impunity”, claiming that these issues hindered Delta’s development and impoverished communities despite substantial federal allocations.

The coalition praised the EFCC action and called for a thorough investigation to recover any looted funds and prosecute those involved.

The group also criticized Okowa’s questionable investment of N40 billion in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG), which it alleged was diverted from its original purpose.

The NDC labelled these actions as “a betrayal of public trust”, asserting that Okowa’s leadership left Delta State struggling with unpaid salaries, pension debts and growing debt burdens.

The coalition further scrutinized the current administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, alleging that his tenure has shown minimal progress since he assumed office.

According to the NDC, Delta State has received an additional N239.6 billion in 13% derivation funds between June 2023 and July 2024, but little improvement has been seen from these allocations.

It urged Oborevwori, who served as Speaker of the Delta State Assembly before becoming governor, to support federal investigations into Okowa’s alleged actions and to enact measures to prevent future financial misconduct.

The group’s statement read in part: “The arrest and detention of Ifeanyi Okowa, former Governor of Delta State, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged misappropriation of N1.3 trillion of Delta State funds is shocking but hardly surprising. This staggering amount, representing 13% derivation funds of Delta State’s allocation from the federation account between 2015 and 2023, was meant to benefit the people of Delta State.

“Ifeanyi Okowa’s alleged diversion of these funds for personal gain, including acquiring properties in Abuja and Asaba, Delta State, breached public trust during his governorship. Furthermore, the suspicious investment of N40 billion in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, alleged to have been redirected for unrelated purposes, adds another layer of complexity to Okowa’s alleged misdeeds.

“These revelations, especially given his history of neglecting to pay civil servants and pensioners while accumulating massive debt, make Okowa’s dismal record of achievement in office all the more disappointing.

“Okowa’s alleged financial crimes confirm the prevalent and pervasive corruption, lack of transparency and accountability, impunity, and executive lawlessness of the PDP administration in Delta State, which over the years have exacerbated the struggles of everyday Deltans. It’s unacceptable that those in power prioritize personal gain over the welfare of the people they serve.

“The EFCC’s investigation and arrest of Okowa are crucial steps towards ensuring accountability and justice. We commend the EFCC’s efforts and urge them to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that the funds are recovered and the perpetrators are prosecuted and brought to justice.

“Delta State’s widespread poverty and underdevelopment have been constructed and sustained by monumental corruption and theft of the state’s resources. The chronic lack of basic social services, infrastructure and economic opportunities contradicts the humongous federal allocations. While Okowa and his cronies allegedly looted the state’s treasury, the good people of Delta State remained consigned to live in squalor and extreme poverty.

“Poverty conditions in the state’s oil-rich areas are exacerbated by unremedied pollution, ecological damage, and unmitigated climate change. Oil-producing communities in Urhobo, Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko and Ndokwa continue to suffer neglect and misery due to corruption and bad governance.”