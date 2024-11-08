  • Friday, 8th November, 2024

New Documentary Captures Nigerian Youth’s Journey from Personal Crisis to Community Leader

Life & Style | 10 hours ago

“Call Me Shamsz,” a compelling 10-minute documentary that chronicles how one young man’s life-changing medical diagnosis becomes a powerful catalyst for youth empowerment in Nigeria, will screen at the prestigious Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) taking place November 3-9 in Lagos.
The film intimately follows Shamsz, who at age 15 discovered that what he thought was asthma was actually a much more serious condition. Rather than letting this revelation define his future, Shamsz chose to transform his experience into a mission of hope and education for others. Now, a decade later, he works tirelessly to inspire and empower young people in his community, proving that our greatest challenges can become our greatest purpose.

“This film is about the power of resilience and truth,” says director Geoff Browne. “It’s about how personal struggles can become a source of strength not just for ourselves, but for an entire community.”

Filmed in both Abuja and the Niger Delta region, “Call Me Shamsz” offers viewers a rare glimpse into contemporary Nigerian life while highlighting the transformative power of youth leadership and community support. The documentary captures both the challenges and triumphs of its subject while showcasing the vibrant culture of Nigeria.

“Despite travel advisories warning about dangers in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ogoniland, my experience filming in Nigeria revealed a completely different reality,” says Browne. “I encountered incredibly kind and generous people who not only welcomed me but eagerly assisted with the production. Their openness and support were instrumental in capturing the authentic spirit of this story. It’s crucial to challenge these misconceptions about Nigeria – the country’s greatest resource is its people, whose warmth and hospitality made this film possible.”

Its production team include Director/Writer/Cinematographer, Geoff Browne; Producers, Geoff Browne and Wilson Ebiye; Executive Producers, Mark Dybul and Ed Mills (Purpose Life Sciences); and Editor, Caren McCaleb.

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is the continent’s premier film festival, providing a platform for the best in African cinema and promoting the industry to a global audience. Screening details can be found on afriff website.

