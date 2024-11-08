Amun Urges Stakeholders to Support Shehu Dikko as NSC Chairman 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Former national coach, Ambassador Fanny Amun, has appealed to elements against the emergence of Shehu Dikko as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) to embrace peace and work for the rapid development of sports in the country.

Amun disclosed this at a parley with sports journalists in Abuja yesterday.

He similarly said the decision on the future of Super Eagles Coach, Austin Eguavoen be left to be decided by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Amun, a former NFF secretary general called aggrieved individuals including Harrison Jalla, Jarret Tenebe and Rumson Baribote to sheath their swords and accept President’s Tinubu’s gesture in choosing one of theirs to oversee the affairs of sports in the country for the benefit of all.

One of the grievances of anti -Dikko elements is that he has a court case and is not qualified to be appointed the NSC Chairman.

“His appointment may not have been expected as a choice but the book keepers led by my very humble self can affirm that Mallam Shehu Dikko remains one of the best hands for the job and his choice has come to stay for the good of the game to turn things around at this auspicious time in the history of Nigeria sports,” Amun said.

He vowed to reach out to the aggrieved group for rapprochement, saying Nigerian sport is on the receiving end of legal battle of close to two decades.

“It will take courage to intervene pleading with the warring factions to sheath their swords for peace to reign which l have commenced in the past weeks that the sports ministry was scrapped with the appointment of Mallam Shehu Dikko the new sheriff in the sports community as the Chairman National Sports commission.

As a way forward, he urged the NSC leadership to revive grassroots sports, particularly, YSFON, to return the country to the golden years in sports.

Equally, speaking on the future of Eguavoen or if a foreign coach be appointed, Amun said the matter should be left for the NFF Board to decide.

“There is nothing like foreign or home-based coach. I think we should leave the decision on Eguavoen to the Executive Board of the Nigeria Football Federation. It is their permanent responsibility and that’s the way I see it.

“If the leadership chooses to allow him to stay, so it be. If the leadership says it doesn’t want him to stay, so it be,” Amun concluded.