Okowa: Niger Delta Activist Urges Caution, Due Process in EFCC Investigation

A Niger Delta Activist and Development Consultant, Mr Iteveh Nur’ Ekpokpobe, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to err on the side of caution in the ongoing investigation of former Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Speaking in Abuja, Iteveh stated that beyond every accusation which are yet to be proven “it is a matter of concern to the people Delta State and the region, how our leaders are treated in the socio-political equation of Nigeria.”

He said media trials have become an obsolete approach in addressing corruption allegations, especially since the accused has shown all willingness to avail himself on invitation.

According to him, “Many Governors in Nigeria have been on EFCC radar since this dispensation. Some have evaded arrest others have shown blatant disdain for due process in their graft investigation. Media trial is not the encouragement you give to those who have shown willingness for due process”.

“As a stakeholder from the Niger Delta region and as a Deltan, I dare say that the region is not comfortable with the perpetual vilification of our leaders at every turn.

“It is on this note that I urge the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies to treat our leaders with some dignity and not play to the gallery no matter the level of accusations. They are not guilty until competent courts and authorities say so. We will not support unlawful detentions and manipulations.”

Iteveh called on Niger Deltans to continue to support the leadership of the region and not destroy it.

“We are all we have. We must not continue to jubilate at the presumed downfall of our own. These leaders are the pillars of our society. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has served Delta State within the limits of his capacity and the dynamics of the times. No matter what, we cannot undermine his sacrifice whichever we choose to see it”, he said.