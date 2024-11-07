BIC Bolsters Operations, Appoint New General Manager

BIC, a global-leading manufacturer of stationery, lighters, and shavers, has announced the appointment of Anthony Amahwe as the General Manager to lead its Nigerian operations. This strategic move underscores BIC’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, innovation, and leadership excellence in the region.

Anthony Amahwe brings extensive experience in executive roles, including his tenure at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, where he successfully identified market opportunities and led initiatives that boosted growth, profitability, and distribution efficiency. With a diverse background spanning regional, national and international markets, Amahwe will lead BIC’s strategic efforts in Nigeria. His dynamic skill set and proven track record in strategic leadership have consistently driven business success.

“I am deeply honored to join BIC, a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of consumers worldwide for its quality and innovation,” said Anthony Amahwe.

My focus will be on harnessing the rich opportunities in the Nigerian market by leveraging BIC’s legacy of excellence, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers. I am excited to lead the talented team in Nigeria and to drive strategies that will enhance our market presence and positively impact local content, job creation, and the local economy. We will build on BIC’s strong foundation to unlock new avenues for growth and continue to innovate in ways that resonate with the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve.”, he added.