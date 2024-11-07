10 Ex-internationals to Tackle Gov Team in Akpakomiza Novelty Game

All is now set for the novelty match organised to usher in the Governor-elect of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his Deputy, Rt Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

The organisers yesterday reeled out preparations towards the November 10th match during a Press briefing in Benin City.

The spokesperson for the organiser and former Edo State Football Association Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, said all is set for a top-notch novelty match.

“We are set for the match. Over 10 ex internationals are coming. Among those coming are Super Eagles interim Manager, Augustine Eguavoen, Felix Owolabi, Mutiu Adepoju and Bright Omokaro.

Others include; Samson Ozogula, Baldwin Bazuaye, Beijing Olympic Games goalkeeper, Ambrose Vanzekin, Peter Obanor, Tony Emedofu and Prince Oritsuwa Afejuku.

Ex Bendel Insurance goalkeeper, Austine Iyamu, William Enobakhare and Tony Mentie are also listed for the game.

“From the Akpakomiza side, the list is full of political heavyweights led by the Gov-elect himself, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Rt Hon Dennis Idahosa.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole will lead the others involving the State Party Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe and State party Secretary, Lawrence Orka. Others are Pastor Ize Iyamu and Hon Matthew Urhoghide.

Gen Cecil Eseikhaigbe, the Chairman of the state Inauguration Committee, Hon Orobosa Omo-Ojo and Dr Emmanuel Paddy also made the team list.

To also man the star-studded defence of the Gov. Team are the likes of heavyweight APC Chiefs in the State, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe; Lucky Ohimai, popularly known as TAREX; Hon Felix Aganbi and Felix Osaro.

Despite the array of ex internationals, the Chairman of All the Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, said he and his colleagues are not intimidated by the former national team players.

“Most of us were good footballers in our youthful days, and we will prove it again come on Sunday,” boasts the amiable chairman.

Japan 1993 U17 winning Coach, Amb Fanny Amun, will serve as the General Team Manager while the duo of Coaches Rolanson Odeh and Monday Eguavoen will coach the Akpakomiza X1 and ex internationals teams respectively.

The Novelty Match comes up at the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City by 4pm on November 10th.