Vybz FM Supports the Lagos Women’s Run for Empowerment

The Lagos Women’s Run is a 10-kilometre race organised yearly to promote women’s empowerment. The organisers of this race have tagged this year’s race – More Than a Run and this race is set for the 9th of November at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

During a press conference, Tayo Popoola, the organiser of this run, expressed how this year’s theme is to draw attention to crucial issues such as domestic violence, mental health, female child education, and the fight for gender equality. “The run will bring together women from different backgrounds to make a powerful statement about empowerment and unity,” she said.

The organizing committee emphasized that the Lagos Women’s Run aims to inspire women to prioritize fitness as part of a healthier, more balanced life and that more than 10,000 women have already signed up to be part of this movement.

Mark Redguard, MBI’s Head of Branding and Marketing Communications, attended the press conference held by the Lagos State Sports Commission. To support this movement, Vybz 94.5 FM, the #1 Afrobeaz station in Lagos, will be present at the run to boost the morale of players on the scene.

Vybz FM is already popular among women with an active listener database of 56% of females and 89% in the 15-49 age range. Vybz FM will be out to celebrate and empower women with their “Hear the Difference” Merch.

DJ Chelar will energise runners and supporters with a specially curated playlist from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The upbeat mix of music will be broadcast live on Vybz 94.5 FM and streamed on the Vybz FM website, making it easy for remote supporters to join in the excitement. After the race, DJ Michelle will be there at the finish line, celebrating the runners’ achievements with lively music and giving out exclusive merchandise as souvenirs.

This event also poses a good opportunity for participants to network and come together in solidarity to call for change and Vybz FM will be bringing the music to further bond people together, and celebrate excellence and the power of community.