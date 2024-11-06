UNIZIK Governing Council Disagrees with FG over VC, Registrar’s Appointment Process

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), has debunked reports of the sack of its newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bernard Odoh, insisting that due diligence, approved guidelines and due process were strictly adhered to in the process leading to the appointment of the seventh substantive vice-chancellor on October 29, 2024.

Reacting to a trending letter from the Federal Ministry of Education dated November 1, 2024, and signed by Mrs. RG Ilyasu for the permanent secretary, cancelling the appointment for not following existing guidelines, the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mrs. Rosemary Nwokike said that the council observed all necessary protocols in discharging its statutory functions.

Quoting the necessary statutory provisions of the University Act and also backed with relevant documentation and pictorial evidence, the registrar replied to all the points raised by the ministry and stressed that the council, within the scope of its lawful authority, fulfilled its mandate with transparency and in adherence to universities’ regulations.

The registrar said, “Contrary to any assumption of a formal engagement, the pro-chancellor did not have an official meeting with the Minister of State for Education. Instead, informal discussions took place between the outgoing minister of state and the Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University. It is important to clarify that these discussions do not supersede or alter the enforceability of the court’s judgment. The council, in discharging its duties, adhered strictly to a valid judgment from a competent court, which directed the council to exercise its statutory authority in appointing the vice-chancellor.”

The official added, “In response to concerns regarding the absence of the ministry’s representative, certain internal council members, and other stakeholders at the vice-chancellor appointment meeting on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, we wish to clarify that all necessary protocols were observed. Invitations were duly issued to all relevant parties, ensuring that everyone was informed and given the opportunity to attend.

“The meeting saw participation from representatives of the Federal Character Commission, external and internal council members, and various other stakeholders, demonstrating a broad representation of interests. For further verification, attached are the attendance register, photographs documenting the proceedings, and copies of the official meeting notice sent to stakeholders.”

“Additionally, we confirm that the quorum was duly constituted in compliance with the statutory requirements set forth in the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act, Cap 139 (as amended), LFN 2004. In accordance with Section 6(a) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Standing Orders of the Governing Council, the quorum requirement mandates the presence of five members, including at least one of the following: the vice-chancellor or his deputy, one appointee of the visitor, and one appointee of the senate,” stressed the registrar. “For reference and validation, please find attached the council’s constitutional documents and additional information linking these requirements to the University Act. These documents underscore our adherence to procedural integrity and transparency in the appointment process.”

Nwokike added that due process was meticulously observed throughout the selection and appointment processes for both the vice-chancellor and the registrar, pointing out that the suggestion of ‘reconciling with aggrieved persons’ is irrelevant to this procedural integrity.

“Of the 18 applicants for the position, 15 attended the interview, and score sheets were duly documented. The council, within the scope of its lawful authority, has fulfilled its mandate with transparency and adherence to the university’s regulations,” Nwokike explained. “We appreciate your attention to these clarifications and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of due process and legal compliance.”

Meanwhile, Odoh has announced that his administration would invest N70 billion on various projects within his five years tenure.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark his assumption of office in Awka, he said that the N10 billion would be raised through public – private partnership for the funding of critical infrastructure and corporate social responsibility projects.

He also announced his plan to convert the university kitchen to the official residence of the vice- chancellor, pending the completion of the permanent vice-chancellor’s residence so as to monitor the activities there.

Odoh added that he will bring disruptive changes that would move the university to greater heights and stressed his desire to strengthen academic activities in the institution, as the situation is poor.

“The university can no longer be depending on international and national grants. The university will also begin to reward hard work and punish disloyalty.

“We shall construct a 150 -room hotel with events and meeting rooms to provide comfort and security for visitors to the university and its environs through accommodation and conference services.

“We are embarking on the implementation of Coordinated Renewable Energy Solutions /Institution of N100 million endowment fund to support research in Renewable Energy,” he added.