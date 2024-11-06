Retirement: Lagos Educators Urged to Focus on Health, Financial Planning

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LSUBEB), yesterday organised a three-day workshop to promote healthy living among intending retirees, urging them to enhance their social connections, become more resourceful, and approach their retirement with intention.

Clinical Psychologist, Mohammed Ademola commended the initiative, saying that it is timely amid Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

He explained that many issues retirees face stem from mental health concerns and the psychological impact of transitioning out of long-term routines.

“This forum is crucial because retirement is a major life transition,” Ademola explained. “Adjusting to this phase requires preparation, starting now.”

He emphasised the importance of nurturing quality relationships and repairing strained connections within their communities.

“Many retirees find that unresolved conflicts or toxic relationships become more evident once they leave the workplace. Repairing relationships with spouses, neighbours, and family can ease this transition.”

Describing retirement as a period for self-growth, Ademola encouraged retirees to view it as a chance to make amends, have open financial discussions with their partners, and learn new skills. He urged them to embrace a mindset of ‘less judgment, more compassion’, advising retirees to treat themselves with kindness, which would positively affect their interactions with others.

The clinical psychologist also recommended financial independence, advising against relying on children for support, as younger generations face their own economic challenges.

“Living within your means and participating in community activities can help manage loneliness and promote a mindful outlook,” he added.

Dr. Mazeedat Erinoso, acting Director, Directorate of Medical Administration Training and Programmes, Lagos State Ministry of Health, spoke on the significance of health awareness for retirees. She said that in addition to their role as educators, retirees need to prioritise their well-being. “Health is wealth. Even with good physical health, if mental health is compromised, overall well-being suffers,” she stated.

Erinoso highlighted financial management as key to sustaining a healthy lifestyle in retirement and noted that the programme provided new insights, especially in adopting healthy habits.

“Many spend lavishly on social gatherings but neglect their health. This forum is a reminder to look inward and shift focus towards a healthier lifestyle,” she said.