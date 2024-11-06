Industry Experts Guide Caleb Varsity Graduates on Skills, Job Opportunities 

Funmi Ogundare

CEOs, industry leaders, and human resources experts , recently converged on Caleb University , Imota, for the institution’s employability fair, designed to offer employment opportunities, NYSC placements, industrial training, and mentorship to the 2023/2024 graduating class. Organized in partnership with 33 corporate organizations, the event provided a dynamic platform for students to engage with diverse industry professionals, gain valuable networking connections, and receive career guidance.

A highlight of the fair was the ‘Meet the CEO’ event, which offered one-on-one interactions with CEOs, job interviews, employability assessments, panel discussions, and insights on achieving work-life balance.

In his keynote address, former Minister of Works and Housing, Sen. Adeseye Ogunlewe, urged students to prioritise discipline, stating, “Life is not just a race, but about what you achieve in it. Be mindful of your early choices, as they will shape your future.”

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie encouraged students to seize the unique opportunities presented at the fair.

“Don’t waste opportunities because there may be none in the future. Equip yourself with the skills and knowledge needed in today’s workplace,” he advised.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, Strategy, and Administration, Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, emphasised the importance of work-life balance and urged female students to prioritise both career and personal life.

In his presentation, titled ‘Structure and Requirements of the World of Work’, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Prof. Sunday Adewale, encouraged students to understand organisational structures and workplace culture. He highlighted professionalism, appropriate attire, communication, teamwork, technological skills, core values, strong work ethics, enthusiasm, and continuous learning as essential attitudes.

University Registrar, Mr. Mayokun Olumeru, spoke on ‘Employability Tests and Interviews’, advising students to focus on passing pre-employment assessments, which gauge their fit for specific roles. He stressed the importance of job knowledge, integrity, cognitive skills, personality, emotional intelligence, and physical readiness for the workforce.

Industry leaders who shared their experiences navigating the competitive job market, include; Mr. Tope Adeniyi, Managing Director of Axa Mansard Health; Dr. Adeola Ogunyemi, Ecobank Head of Consumer Banking; Dr. Isa Omagu, General Manager at Bank of Industry; Mrs. Ibitola Somide, MTN Nigeria’s Manager of Recruitment and Onboarding; Mr. Adams Abiodun, Managing Director of Credital; Otunba Sola Enitan, Founder of Crownwell Securities Integrated Limited; and Mr. Ephraim Okundaye, Human Resources Manager at Nestle Plc. Their insights aimed to equip students with a realistic view of the modern workplace.