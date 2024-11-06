CDS Mourns Chief of Army Staff, Lagbaja

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Wednesday expressed sorrow over the demise of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja who passed on Tuesday after a brief illness.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday morning announced Lt Gen Lagbaja’s obituary in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu said that the 56 year old COAS passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

But expressing grief over the tragic news, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), conveyed his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, family of the late General and all Nigerians over the sad loss.

A statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the CDS described the late COAS as a courageous, hard working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well being of the nation was unparalleled.

“Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

“Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape.

“Appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2024, he demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country”.

Musa stated that late Lagbaja’s contributions to operations such as FOREST SANITATION in Kaduna and the Niger States, LAFIYA DOLE, ZAMAN LAFIYA and HADIN KAI in Borno, ZAKI in Benue, and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others, reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.

General Musa, therefore, prayed Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs. Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

He noted that the AFN and the nation will deeply feel the void left by General Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

Recalling Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Musa acknowledged his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said that Lagbaja’s enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large.