Tinubu Orders Immediate Release of Minors on Trial Over Protest

* Directs humanitarian affairs ministry to reunite them with families

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, vowed to bring to book any public official found liable in the prosecution of the minors and other suspects involved in the August #Endbadgovernance protests.



Tinubu directed the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to ensure the immediate release of all minors being prosecuted over the #Endbadgovernance protests in different parts of the country.



The president also asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to reunite the detained minors with their families.



Images of the detained minors circulated online last week, causing public outrage and anger against the Tinubu government.



The children were among the suspects arraigned at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court for allegedly participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests in August.



The suspects were being tried for treason, among other charges.



Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) condemned the trial of minors on allegations of treason, and other offences, arising from their participation in the protests.

But Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, commended Tinubu for ordering the release of the underage suspects.



Northern Senators Forum (NSF), led by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, also praised Tinubu for ordering the release of the young boys accused of treason.



Last week, a total of 114 suspects, including several minors, were arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Egwatu admitted the suspects to N10 million bail each over their alleged involvement in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August.



The judge admitted the defendants to bail shortly after they pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the Inspector General (IG) of Police.



Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in company with the presidential adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and adviser on public communications and orientation, Sunday Dare, briefed newsmen on the development.



Idris explained that in the last couple of days, “There have been some very deep inquiries and commentaries about the fate or the situation regarding the minors that you saw towards the end of last week, the ones that had been arrested by the Nigeria Police and that were undergoing some legal processes.”



He stated that as a result of the president’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law, he had directed the Minister of Justice to work on the immediate release from custody of all the minors being prosecuted over #EndBadGovernance protests.



Idris stated, “Mr President, because of his very deep commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and without prejudice also to whatever legal processes there are. On the other hand, on the human part of it, he has directed that some announcements be made.



“I recall that I had short briefing with Mr President early this evening, and he has directed the immediate release of all the minors that have been arrested by the Nigeria Police, without prejudice to whatever legal processes there are ongoing.



“Of course, if you look at this issue, there is the legal side of it, but there is also the human angle, the humanitarian side of it. Mr. President has directed that whatever the circumstances are, let the minors be released.



“They can, of course, continue whatever process there are, if indeed there are, as stipulated by our laws, but the minors, the president has directed that all of them be released.”



The minister said the president mandated the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to see to the welfare of the minors and reunite them with their respective families.



According to him, “The president has also directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to immediately see to the welfare of those minors, and also take part to ensure that there is smooth reunion with their parents or guardians, wherever they are in the country.

“The president has directed that a committee will be set up immediately to be headed by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs. It’s actually an administrative committee to look at all issues surrounding the arrest, detention, the treatment, and finally, the release of these young minors.”



The information minister further stated that the president vowed to bring to book any public official found culpable in the arrest of the minors and other suspects of the #EndBadGovernance protests.



He said, “The president has also directed that all the law enforcement agents involved in the arrest and the legal processes will be investigated, and if there are any infractions found to have been committed by any official of government, be he a law enforcement agency, or whoever that person may be, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him or her.”

ACF Condemns Trial of Minors

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) condemned the trial of minors on the allegations of treason, and other offences, arising from their participation in the August #EndBadGovernance protests.



ACF, in a statement in Kaduna, described the trial as “a show of shame”, adding, “ACF views these citizens as victims of the Nigerian criminal justice administration system and mindless bureaucracy.



“The very unhelping and insensitive words, to the press, of the prosecuting attorney and those of the Inspector-General of Police were just as distressing, amounting to an attempt to rationalise the mis-action, adding to the absurdity of the sham trial.



“A telling symptom of a justice system gone wild is that the suspects were offered bail for the sum of N10 million each plus some other stringent conditions. From their looks, most of the detainees cannot raise as little as N10,000 to post bail.”



The forum, in a statement by its spokesperson, Tukur Muhammad-Baba, said statements by senior government officials promising to ensure the welfare of the detainees did not inspire confidence.



The statement said the hapless citizens should not be detained or tried at all, especially as the instigators of the protests had been roaming the streets freely.



It said, “ACF is disappointed in the apparent resort to abandoning court by the trial judge as well as the unreasonable bail conditions he granted the detainees.



“It was not just the impossible monetary condition, but to ask the detainees to provide sureties, who must be senior government officials, is beyond belief, these being citizens from the lower rungs of society who may never have been to Abuja!



“Shorn of all niceties or political correctness, the trial simply assaults common sense and it is, in this regard, as scandalous and reckless as can be.”

Musa Hails Tinubu for Releasing Minors

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, commended Tinubu for ordering the release of the underage, who were being detained over their participation in the recent #EndBadGovernance protests



Musa had on Friday condemned the arrest, detention and arraignment of the “malnourished and haggard-looking” minors at an Abuja Federal High Court.



However, the senator, in a statement, commended Tinubu for listening to the cries of Nigerians by setting the children free.

Musa stated, “I commend the president for his decisive and compassionate directive to release all detained minors and ensure they are safely reunited with their families across the country.



“This action demonstrates a profound commitment to justice and humanity and reflects a true spirit of leadership. It is both a relief and a source of reassurance for families affected by these unfortunate incidents.



“At the same time, it is disappointing to witness the senseless conduct exhibited by the Inspector General of Police comments on the minors and the involved police prosecutors.



“Such actions not only undermine public trust in our law enforcement agencies but also contradict the principles of justice and the welfare of our children.



“I urge that a thorough investigation, as directed, brings accountability to those responsible, and I call upon all stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not recur. Let this stand as a reminder that the rights of minors are to be respected and protected at all times.”

Northern Senators Commend Tinubu for Releasing Minors



Chairman of Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, also yesterday, commended Tinubu for ordering the release of the young boys accused of treason as a result of their participation in the #EndBadGovernance protests.



Yar’adua stated, “On behalf of the Northern Senators Forum, I wish to most respectfully commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his prompt action in ordering the release of minors arrested and detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests.



“This decision demonstrates the president’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigeria’s youth.



“By his directive to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to expedite the release process, this is a welcome development, and we appreciate the president’s leadership in addressing this critical issue.



“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of leaders in the North who have worked tirelessly to secure the release of these minors.



“Their dedication and advocacy have been instrumental in bringing this matter to the forefront, and we are grateful for their commitment to the welfare of our young people.”



Yar’adua added, “As we move forward, I urge leaders in the North to prioritize the safety and education of our children. It is essential that we create an environment where they can grow and thrive, free from harm and exploitation.

“Let us work together to ensure that our youth receive the support and resources they need to become active contributors to Nigeria’s growth and development.”