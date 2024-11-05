The Morpheus Academy Breaks Barriers in Tech Education, Empowering Over 1,000 African Youths with Digital Skills

Empowering the African tech ecosystem to interact with global markets on a more active scale requires an intentional approach to building and nurturing emerging leaders in the industry. Scott C. Eneje of The Morpheus Academy says “Investing in Africa’s youth is essential to maintaining Africa’s trajectory as a global tech leader.”

This is the driving force behind the innovative online tech academy pioneering inclusion and empowerment in Africa’s tech landscape. The Morpheus Academy offers free training programs in high-demand tech skills to young people who are interested in building a career in the tech ecosystem.

In just under two years since the academy launched, it has successfully trained over 1,000 students across Africa in high-demand tech skills including product management, product design, animation, digital marketing, front-end development, Web 3.0, and business development. The Morpheus Academy’s curriculum is designed to equip young Africans with the competencies they need for today’s global tech industry, offering a 3-month long in-depth training at no cost to the students.

This past year, The Morpheus Academy achieved significant milestones, marking a new era of growth, and securing partnerships with notable and credible international professional employment organizations like IMO and Propel, leading to a significant number of successful academy graduates securing international job placements and internships.

“Our focus is on transforming access to knowledge in a way that’s meaningful and sustainable,” stated Scott C. Eneje, Founder of The Morpheus Acacemy. “By creating a bridge between high-level tech education and those who need it most, we’re preparing a generation for a future full of possibilities.”

Through initiatives like these, The Morpheus Academy is shaping the next wave of tech innovators and contributing to Africa’s growing presence in the global digital economy, driving forward its mission to be a catalyst for Africa’s tech ecosystem.