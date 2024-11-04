Gombe Signs MoU with Chinese Firm for 100-megawatt Solar Energy Project

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China18th Engineering, an international engineering firm renowned for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, for the provision of a 100-megawatt solar energy plant, as part of measures to enhance energy self-sufficiency in the state.

This agreement was signed weekend following recent engagements between Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and top executives of China Railway 18th Bureau Group in China.



Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmad Pindiga, signed on behalf of Gombe State Government, while the Group Managing Director, Wan Lian Yu, signed for his company.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, speaking at the signing event at the Government House, Gombe, spoke on the importance of local power generation in driving economic growth and addressing frequent power outages.



“I am happy that today, we are hosting the management of the China 18th Bureau here in Gombe as a direct follow-up to our initial discussions in China. The MoU signifies the beginning of a transformative project that will boost electricity supply and bring prosperity to our people,” said Inuwa Yahaya.

He added that the agreement will soon advance to a formal contract phase, setting the groundwork for project implementation. “With the execution of this project, we anticipate the creation of jobs, increased investments, and a reliable energy supply that will drive prosperity in Gombe and the northeast,” he stated.



The governor also referenced the recent nationwide blackout that affected Gombe and other parts of northern Nigeria, emphasizing that local power stations and alternative energy sources could mitigate such disruptions.

He stressed that his government is taking advantage of the newly enacted Electricity Act, which grants states the authority to generate, distribute, and market their own electricity, reducing dependence on the national grid.

“This partnership with China Railway 18th Bureau demonstrates our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and economic resilience, with solar energy poised to become a reliable, eco-friendly alternative for our growing energy demands”.



The General Manager, International Engineering Company China Railway 18th Bureau Group, Mr. Xue Dewen, expressed confidence in his company’s ability to deliver a high-quality solar energy system, praising the Governor Inuwa’s vision for energy independence and economic development in the state.

“Our company is fully prepared to execute this project with the highest standards,” he assured.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zubair Muhammad Umar and Commissioner of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Nasiru Mohammed Aliyu, among other officials from both sides.