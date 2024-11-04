  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Abdulrazaq Approves Bonus for Kwara Workers to Ease Economic Burden 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved a financial bonus that is equivalent to the monthly PAYE obligation for every civil servant in the state, including local government workers.

The emergency support measure will last for at least three months, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru.

“This bonus has been approved as a buffer to bridge the gap that the correct PAYE deduction may have wrought on the newly implemented minimum wage. It is meant to serve as a soothing balm as workers adjust to the PAYE that was just correctly implemented in line with the Personal Income Tax Act,” she said. 

“The payment of the bonus is effective from October and will run till December 2024. This is a significant step by His Excellency to support workers.”

The statement added that workers who have not registered with the Kwara State Residents’ Registration Agency (KWSRRA) should do so immediately because anyone without it will not get the bonus for November and December. 

The statement said labour unions have also agreed to a refund of the special levy deducted from workers’ salary and suspension of deductions of same until further notice.

“Governor AbdulRazaq’s directive to deliver this relief speaks volumes about his humanity and his commitment to the welfare of Kwara workforce,” Nuru stated. 

