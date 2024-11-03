Presidency Refutes Nepotism Allegations against Tinubu’s Administration in Security Appointments

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, yesterday punctured the allegation that the appointment of security officials by President Bola Tinubu’s administration was skewed in favour of Yoruba ethnic group.



Dare, who debunked the trending allegation against President Tinubu’s administration, averred that facts do not lie.

President Tinubu’s recent appointment of Major General Olufemi Oluyede as the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), had sparked reactions on social media with allegation that the incumbent administration headed by a Yoruba man is favouring his tribesmen against other sections of the country, especially in the security appointments.



But in a well tabulated fact sheet, Dare explained that the North got the highest number of appointments in the security sector with 15 appointees, while the South has seven appointees, making a total of 22.

He further revealed that North-west was the most favored with eight appointees, followed by North-central with four appointees and North-east with three.



Dare also revealed that the South-west was more favoured in the South with five appointments, while the South-east and South-south got the least with one slot each.

He noted that while the South-west currently heads the Nigerian Army (NA), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the North-west heads Ministry of Defence (MOD), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS),

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).



He said the South-east heads only the Nigerian Navy (NN), while the North-east produced the National Security Adviser (NSA), heads of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and that of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Also, South-south heads only the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), while North Central holds sway in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).