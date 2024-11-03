Olowe of Ise Museum Set to Rise in Ekiti

By Yinka Olatunbosun

A memorial museum is set to be built in honour of Olowe of Ise, one of Nigeria’s most celebrated sculptors. Olowe, born in Ise Ekiti in 1875, was known for his exceptional wood carvings, which continue to attract global attention 87 years after his death. His works, which included carved doors, thrones, and posts, blended traditional Yoruba art with innovative styles, distinguishing him in Africa and internationally.

The Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation, led by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, is spearheading the project. The museum will be built on the site where Olowe lived and worked, and it will showcase not only his works but also the art of other African artists.

The Foundation has announced a major fundraising event to support the project, scheduled for Sunday, October 27, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Ekiti State Governor, Abiodun Oyebanji, will host the event.

“The purpose for the fundraising is to raise enough funds to be able to build a befitting museum, a museum of world standard in the memory of the great carver, Olowe of Ise,” Ojudu stated.

During a recent press briefing, Ojudu shared how he first learnt about Olowe’s artworks while in the United States. This discovery led him to visit Olowe’s home town in Ekiti, where he probed deeper into the artist’s world. With the governor’s support, the idea to build a world-class museum in Olowe’s honour was born.

He noted that Olowe of Ise lived during a period of significant change in Yorubaland, a time marked by internal conflicts and colonial pressures. He stood out for his ability to push the boundaries of traditional Yoruba woodcarving. His bold use of movement, dynamic figures, and intricate designs gained him widespread recognition, and his work was commissioned by royalty across Yorubaland.

According to Ojudu, the museum will serve as a tribute to Olowe’s craftsmanship and will also be a hub for education, research, and cultural exchange. It will include galleries, a library, and shops where visitors can learn about Yoruba art and culture. He emphasised that the project will not only preserve Olowe’s works but also help promote Ekiti State as a tourist destination, boosting the local economy. ‘The museum will be built on the very place where Olowe lived and died in 1937. The museum will not just serve as a tribute to Olowe’s craftsmanship but will also serve as a centre for research, education, and cultural exchange. Showcasing the dept of Yoruba art globally.”

Ojudu also mentioned that many private collectors who own Olowe’s works are excited about the project. He called on art patrons, corporate sponsors, and individuals to support the fundraising efforts, noting that the museum will require substantial resources for construction, art acquisition, and operational costs.

Olugbile Holloway, Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), pledged the Commission’s support for the project. He highlighted the role the museum will play in preserving Olowe’s legacy for future generations, ensuring that his story and artistic contributions are preserved for future generations.

Prince Ade Ajayi, Olowe’s great-grandson, expressed excitement in being part of the initiative in his remarks. He emphasised the importance of preserving Yoruba history and culture and spoke about his own project, the “World Eyan Carnival,” which celebrates Yoruba heritage and is expected to attract tourists to the state. Some of the art stakeholders who were present at the briefing include Aina Davies, Dr. Gbenusola Akinwole, Arc. Olayinwolo Olayinka, Dr. Alex Nwuba, and Abiola Adelana.