In Abuja, Tola Wewe Roots for Womanhood 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Womanhood was the centrepiece of Nigeria’s master-artist Chief Tola Wewe’s two-week of electrifying artistic expression at Orisun Art Gallery, Abuja.

His exhibition of Hieroglyphics of Womanhood, which was graced by high-end art connoisseurs, presented women in various parts of humanity.

“It’s all about the depth of womanhood and not about piercing women as being domesticated or restricted. I believe this is what Chief Tola Wewe is trying to do by showing the strength and the depth of a woman,” said the Executive Director, Orisun Gallery, Mrs. Adebola Adetunbi.

She added: “Chief Tola Wewe has been described as the African Picasso because he is versatile and his works of art are so striking and are crucibles of artistic expression. The works have different characteristics and represent a depth of womanhood. His art belongs to the traditional and more established master artist.”

Adetunbi described Wewe as an icon and one of the best artists in Nigeria, saying his work belongs to the traditional and more established master-artist

Equally, the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, applauded the renowned Nigerian artist for his vivacious visual creations.

Freeman admitted his love for Nigerian visuals because of the likes of Wewe, noting he could no longer find space to accommodate their works.

“We have done a number of exhibitions at Orisun Gallery, doing active works with Nigerian artists, and in the process have fallen in love with Wewe and the Nigerian artists. Their concepts are so good that you want to buy a lot of them.

“However, the problem is that in Israel our houses are very small, so you have no where to put them. So, when we get a bigger house, we will find enough space to put them,” Freeman said.

Wewe said he dedicated a number of his creations to talking about women because women are very spiritual people, without whom there can’t be a society.

In addition, he recalled that his 80-year-old mother was kidnapped some years ago, causing her a trauma, which eventually led to her death.

“I don’t think I need to talk about the importance of women in society again because without women, there can’t be men; without a woman, there can’t be a family; and without women, there can’t be a society.

“Beyond this, women play a prominent role in society, and they are so diligent about it. If you go into politics, most of the women in politics are more active and more forthright.

“If women are in control of society, we will have a better place. I think it is time to eulogise and worship our women because they contribute a lot.

“After all, I had a woman as my mother. I have a woman as my wife, and I’m praying to have a woman as my wife,” Wewe said.

The exhibition, which was declared open by Senator Tolu Odebiyi, was attended by several art enthusiasts.