Health Expert Advocates for Behavioural Interventions to Aid Mental Health Recovery

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A distinguished expert in mental healthcare, Olabisi Abayomi has underscored the critical need for comprehensive strategies in mental health recovery.

She emphasized that such approach has the potential to significantly reduce the risk of relapse among patients.

With extensive experience in patient-centered care, Abayomi advocates for the integration of behavioral interventions and personalised care plans, encouraging professionals in the mental health field to adopt these effective methodologies.

She highlighted the alarming statistics, noting that nearly 50 per cent of mental disorders emerge by the age of 14.

Furthermore, mental health issues account for 45 per cent of the global disease burden in individuals aged 0-25. Among this demographic, psychotic disorders alone contribute to 25 per cent of the total disease burden, with schizophrenia ranking as the third most significant cause of disability for those aged 15-44.

Abayomi’s expertise has led to substantial improvements in her patients’ conditions, demonstrating the efficacy of targeted behavioral interventions. She disclosed that through her approach, she has witnessed dramatic enhancements in mental health outcomes.

Central to her methodology are personalised care plans, non-pharmacological interventions, and robust emotional support, all of which have notably improved her patients’ quality of life and reduced their reliance on medication.

“Research indicates that recovery is achievable for individuals with serious mental illness (SMI), with 71 per cent of those diagnosed with schizophrenia showing improved outcomes when they engage with evidence-based psychosocial interventions,” Abayomi noted.

Her approach prioritizes creating a nurturing and supportive environment that fosters emotional well-being and involves therapeutic activities. Additionally, she places a strong emphasis on closely monitoring patient progress to ensure effective treatment.

To advance the mental healthcare sector, Abayomi advocates for the establishment of more structured healthcare facilities to enhance accessibility and outreach. This initiative is particularly vital given that 78.5 per cent of individuals with SMI are unemployed and 63 per cent struggle with impaired social skills.

Abayomi recommended the implementation of data-driven processes to inform treatment decisions.

She also emphasized the potential of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline telemedicine services and enhance crisis management protocols. By embracing these innovative approaches, she stated that the mental health industry can better support individuals on their path to recovery and improve overall patient outcomes.