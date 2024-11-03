Finally, Betta Edu Left in the Cold

Perhaps, if Betta Edu, a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, had been more circumspect, she would not have suffered the awful fate that befell her.

It all began when she was suspended earlier in the year by President Bola Tinubu over an alleged N585 million scandal that rocked the Ministry.

Following the development, President Tinubu directed the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the ministry.

Though she denied any wrongdoing, her office had claimed that she approved the transfer into a private account for the “implementation of grants to vulnerable groups.”

At the outset of the investigations, she had wrongfully thought that she could escape justice, owing to her influence and connection. Indeed, she was said to have boasted that she was untouchable.

But it didn’t take long before she was demystified. Before the eyes of her fans, she began to make the covers of newspapers and magazines for the bad reasons.

Until her descent from the coveted position, she had commanded a lot of respect and her popularity had literally soared across the country.

In fact, she was regarded as one of the top ministers in the present regime on account of the sensitivity of her job.

Given this, many, who idolize and adore her, had hoped that she would be recalled and allowed to resume her duty.

But it is clear to all that her fate in the current administration has been sealed, as President Tinubu has replaced her with Dr. Nentawe Yiwaltada.

In fact, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, during an interview with Channels Television, following the recent cabinet reshuffle, stated in clear terms that “she is gone!”

Her uninspiring tale is such that would make anyone think that the famous Australian writer, Stefan Zweigh, had her in mind when he penned these words: “In history, as in human life, regret does not bring back a lost moment; and a thousand years will not recover something lost in a single hour.”

Indeed, hers is another narrative with a gripping beginning but a sad ending!