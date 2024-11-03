Art X Lagos Expands Vision from Market Platform to Social Catalyst

Yinka Olatunbosun

Art X Lagos founder, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, has revealed how the prestigious art fair has evolved from its initial market-focused approach to embrace a broader social mission.

Reflecting on the fair’s journey since its 2016 inception, Peterside-Schwebig described how Art X Lagos initially sought to elevate visual artists to the same prominence enjoyed by musicians and filmmakers in Nigerian society. The early years concentrated on developing the art market and inspiring young Nigerians to pursue artistic careers.

However, the watershed period of 2020/2021 marked a significant shift in the organisation’s perspective.

“We looked even more deeply into what was happening in our society,” Peterside-Schwebig explained, highlighting how this introspection led to a more ambitious vision for the fair’s role in shaping Nigerian and African future.

This transformation is evident in the fair’s current layout, which has moved beyond the traditional gallery-centric model to incorporate special exhibitions that engage with contemporary social themes.

“We are thinking now much more expansively about the role that we can play in helping to shape, discuss mindsets, and contribute to our society,” she emphasised.

The evolution signals Art X Lagos’s commitment to becoming not just a marketplace for art, but a vital platform for community dialogue and social transformation, reflecting the fair’s growing influence in shaping cultural discourse across the continent.

The 2024 edition of Art X Lagos, which ended Saturday in Lagos, showcased this expanded vision, demonstrating how art can serve as a powerful catalyst for social change and community engagement in Africa’s cultural landscape.

Against the vibrant backdrop of Lagos, Nigeria, ART X Lagos, West Africa’s leading international art fair, returned for its ninth edition which resonates with a powerful theme: ‘Promised Lands,’ prompting introspection and dialogue about the aspirations of Africa and its diaspora.

Founded in 2016 by Peterside-Schwebig, ART X Lagos has established itself as a cornerstone of the African art scene.

Indeed, this year’s theme explores, real and imagined, that offer hope and a vision of greater freedoms—prompting a critical examination of where Africa and its diaspora aspire to go.

Peterside-Schwebig said she and her team were thrilled to present an exceptional lineup of artists, exhibitions and galleries for the ninth edition, representing the diverse and dynamic voices emerging from all corners of Africa and the diaspora.

“’Promised Lands”, she said, “is a theme that resonates deeply with our collective journey—reflecting on where we are and envisioning where we aspire to be. It was crucial for us to create a platform that not only anchors the African art movement but also drives meaningful conversations about the social, political and cultural landscapes of our continent. We remain dedicated to creating an absolutely cannot-miss experience for our artists, cultural partners, gallerists, collectors and visitors from Africa, and around the world.”

This year, the fair continued its mission to showcase the breadth of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Ten specially curated galleries, hailing from cities like Lagos, Harare, Accra and London present a captivating array of works by emerging and established artists.

Visitors will encounter a rich tapestry of artistic voices at galleries like Afriart Gallery (Uganda), Alexis Gallery (Nigeria), and Galerie MAM (Cameroon).

Others are: Gallery 1957 (Ghana), Affinity Art Gallery (Nigeria), Kanbi Projects (UK), kó (Nigeria), Nike Art Gallery (Nigeria), ODA Art Gallery (Nigeria) and Tiwani Contemporary (UK).

Each presentation reinforces ART X Lagos’ commitment to promoting artistic excellence and fostering cross-cultural collaboration.

The theme, ‘Promised Lands’, permeates the fair’s various sections, sparking critical conversations about the future of Africa and its people. The Speakers’ Corner: The Crossroads, curated by Papa Omotayo, offers a participatory experience. Attendees are invited to reflect on Nigeria’s current challenges, weaving a collective tapestry of shared voices and hopes.

The Mark-Makers: Unsung Pioneers exhibition pays homage to extraordinary individuals who redefined the possibilities for Africans in science, art and social activism. This exhibition, curated by Missla Libsekal and Fikayo Adebajo, celebrates figures like Jonathan Adagogo Green, August Agboola Browne and Nana Asma’u, serving as a powerful reminder of the audacity and collaboration that pave the way for progress.

ART X Lagos extends beyond static displays. ART X Live!, curated by Lanre Masha and Ayo Lawson, brings a dynamic music programme to the fair. This year’s edition offers a unique fusion of traditional Fuji music with contemporary genres, showcasing the rich tapestry of African sounds.

ART X Cinema further enriches the experience by presenting a selection of 13 films by African and diaspora filmmakers. The Access ART X Prize winners, Julius Agbaje (Nigeria) and Shabu Mwangi (African/Diaspora), also present captivating solo exhibitions around the concept of “What May Come”.

The fair not only looks to the future but also acknowledges its rich history. A retrospective on previous winners of the Access ART X Prize, curated by Jumoke Sanwo, provides valuable context for the evolving contemporary art scene.

In collaboration with Afreximbank, ART X Lagos presentes ‘Art Across Borders: Where to Go,’ an exhibition featuring six mid-career African and Caribbean artists. Curated by Jumoke Sanwo, this exhibition explores ancestral connections and future possibilities, aligning perfectly with the fair’s central theme.

ART X Lagos recognises the importance of nurturing young talent. Educational programmes like the Schools’ Programme and the Development Forum provide engaging opportunities for the next generation of African artists. By fostering creativity, cultural dialogue and community building, ART X Lagos is ensuring a vibrant future for African art.

Envisioned to showcase and support the breadth of contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora, ART X Lagos has become a pivotal moment on the African art calendar and since become a cornerstone of the African art sector.

The first of its kind in West Africa, ART X Lagos goes beyond the traditional bounds of an art fair, and has become renowned for its ambitious programme that includes ART X Cinema, ART X Talks, ART X Live! and specially curated projects which have featured an array of emerging and established artists from over 70 countries across the continent and diaspora.

The fair not only redefines the narrative surrounding African art but also builds bridges between local and international audiences. With its commitment to showcasing exceptional art, fostering dialogue and nurturing talent, ART X Lagos is poised to continue its reign as West Africa’s leading international art fair.

For those unable to attend the physical fair, ART X Lagos offers virtual experiences on Artsy.net. Additionally, information about the fair, its artists and its various programmes can be found on the ART X Lagos website (artxlagos.com) and social media platforms (@artxlagos on Instagram).