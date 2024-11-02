Nigeria Set to Debut at World Sambo Championships in Kazakhstan

Following a successful debut at the African Beach Sambo Championships in Morocco, Nigeria’s reputation in martial arts continues to grow. The Nigerian team is set to make its first appearance at the 2024 World Sambo Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from November 6 to 10.

The tournament will feature men’s and women’s sport sambo, men’s and women’s combat sambo, and men’s SVI-1 (totally blind athletes) blind sambo. It will take place at the Wrestling Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace in Astana. A total of 31 medals will be awarded with athletes from 80 countries participating.

A significant highlight of the 2024 World Sambo Championships is the inclusion of women in combat sambo for the first time and the participation of blind athletes. The event will also serve as the final qualifying tournament for the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Sheriff Hammed, Vice President and General Secretary of the Sambo Association of Nigeria, views this as a groundbreaking opportunity. Nigeria will be the only African country presenting a competitor in the blind event with Samuel Oladele Kekere as the sole representative.

“It’s going to do a lot and it’s giving them hope. What this means to me, with their challenge, they’re not deprived of anything. They can make a living, do something for themselves, and make themselves proud and it’s quite amazing,” Hammed said.

Hammed also mentioned the need for funding and sponsorships to support more athletes. Currently, the participation is self-sponsored, and they are seeking collaboration from government and private organisations.

Roman Novikov, Chairman of the FIAS Commission for Athletes with Disabilities, confirmed Kekere’s participation, stating, “Your athlete meets the criteria of the international classification rules for blind sambo in class SVI-1. You can declare your athlete for participation in the World Sambo Championship (blind sambo discipline).”

The inclusion of “Sambo for the Blind” in the World Championships programme highlights the growing recognition of blind athletes in combat sports. Vasily Shestakov, President of the International Sambo Federation, remarked, “Sambists with health limitations show a great desire to compete on an equal basis with other athletes, demonstrating their steely will and fortitude.”

In addition to Kekere, African women’s champion Charity Jatau will be joined by James Chegwam and Alani Balogun. The team will be coached by Gbenga Montana of Lagos State. The Lagos State Public Works has also pledged support for the team in their quest to make the country proud at the tournament.