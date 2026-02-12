How Civil Service Reforms Impact Labour Justice, By Olaopa

The Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) , Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has given insight into how civil service reforms are critical to labour justice.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday as a special guest of honour during the fourth International Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum on the theme “Access to Labour Justice in a Rapidly Changing World of Work” organised by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

In his goodwill message that was delivered by his Special Assistant ( Technical), Mr Chike Ogbechie , Olaopa stressed the centrality of civil service reforms to improving access to labour justice in Nigeria.

He noted that civil service reforms, when properly aligned with labour governance objectives, could significantly enhance fairness, efficiency, and trust in the labour justice system.

According to him, professional, efficient, and ethical public service strengthens labour institutions, ensures rule-based decision-making, and promotes trust in dispute resolution mechanisms.

“In this respect, I must emphasise that current reforms in the Nigerian civil service focus, mainly, on professionalism, competence-based systems, transparency, and digital transformation. These reforms help reduce bureaucratic delays, enhance accountability, and improve how labour grievances are managed and resolved—particularly within the public sector, which often sets the tone for wider labour practices in the country”, he said.

However , while expanding the concept of labour justice, Olaopa said that it should not only be limited to adjudication and arbitration. He stated that it must also prioritize dispute prevention through social dialogue. Thus, for him, a responsive civil service supports continuous engagement with employers’ organizations and trade unions, encourages early resolution of disputes, and reduces industrial conflicts.

“Our interest in labour dispute management in the civil service, therefore, is to promote collaborative approach rather than adversarial relations among the tripartite”, he said.

To him, policies that are inclusive, coherent, and aligned with international labour standards help create an environment where justice, fairness, and harmony can thrive. Thus, where labour justice is accessible, industrial peace is strengthened and where peace prevails, sustainable national development becomes achievable.

As Nigeria navigates the complexities of a rapidly changing world of work, access to labour justice, according to him, must remain non-negotiable.

Earlier, Olaopa commended NECA for sustaining this strategic platform that brings together employers, workers, government institutions, and labour justice practitioners to interrogate issues central to industrial peace, fairness, and national development.

To him, the theme of this year’s forum “Access to Labour Justice in a Rapidly Changing World of Work” was both timely and compelling as the world of work “is undergoing profound transformations driven by digitalization, artificial intelligence, non-standard forms of employment, global supply chains, climate imperatives, and demographic shifts. These changes present new opportunities, but they also pose serious challenges to labour governance, dispute resolution, and equitable access to justice for the tripartite constituents—employers, workers, and government.”

Olaopa added that “access to labour justice is fundamental to social stability, economic productivity, and democratic governance. For employers, it guarantees predictability, fairness, and confidence in dispute resolution mechanisms. For workers, it ensures dignity, protection of rights, and equitable treatment. For government, it is the bedrock of industrial peace, national competitiveness, and sustainable development.”