Comedian, Ayo Makun  Ready with New Movie this December

Tosin Clegg

Going into major acting and production roles 10 years ago, comedian, Ayo Makun redefined the industry with his own style and cinematic appeal. From productions such as ‘30 Days in Atlanta,’ ‘A Trip to Jamaica,’ ‘10 Days in Sun City,’ ‘Christmas in Miami,’ ‘Almajiri, and the ‘Merry Men series,’ AY has evolved much better and brighter as an actor and producer.

Set to be released on the 20th of December 2024, his new movie titled, ‘The Waiter’ features prolific actors such as himself, Kunle Remi, Regina Daniels, Bucci Franklin among others. In a social media post he made a few days ago in anticipation of the movie he shared that, “In a world where laughter is a survival tool, ‘The Waiter’ serves up humour with a side of reality, exploring the struggles of the everyday Nigerian. Join us on a journey that goes beyond comedy, as we uncover the resilience of the human spirit amid hardship.

Praising the artistic contribution of actor, Bucci Franklin, AY notes that, “With unwavering dedication and passion to his craft, Bucci truly brought his character to life in a way that will resonate with audiences nationwide. Get ready to experience his incredible performance when our movie hits cinemas this December!”

As usual we know AY to always put his best in his production which are always balanced with stunning visuals, an entertaining story line and a powerhouse cast which always sets in exhilarating cinematic experience. He further disclosed that, “l’ve poured my heart, sweat, and savings into this upcoming movie, and I can’t wait for you all to see it. Mark your calendars for December-it’s going to be an incredible journey, and I strongly believe you’ll join me for the ride! Your support means everything!”