  • Saturday, 2nd November, 2024

Comedian, Ayo Makun  Ready with New Movie this December

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Tosin  Clegg

Going into major acting and production roles 10 years ago, comedian, Ayo Makun redefined the industry with his own style and cinematic appeal. From productions such as ‘30 Days in Atlanta,’ ‘A Trip to Jamaica,’ ‘10 Days in Sun City,’ ‘Christmas in Miami,’ ‘Almajiri, and the ‘Merry Men series,’ AY has evolved much better and brighter as an actor and producer. 

Set to be released on the 20th of December 2024, his new movie titled, ‘The Waiter’ features prolific actors such as himself, Kunle Remi, Regina Daniels, Bucci Franklin among others. In a social media post he made a few days ago in anticipation of the movie he shared that, “In a world where laughter is a survival tool, ‘The Waiter’ serves up humour with a side of reality, exploring the struggles of the everyday Nigerian. Join us on a journey that goes beyond comedy, as we uncover the resilience of the human spirit amid hardship.

Praising the artistic contribution of actor, Bucci Franklin, AY notes that, “With unwavering dedication and passion to his craft, Bucci truly brought his character to life in a way that will resonate with audiences nationwide. Get ready to experience his incredible performance when our movie hits cinemas this December!”

As usual we know AY to always put his best in his production which are always balanced with stunning visuals, an entertaining story line and a powerhouse cast which always sets in exhilarating cinematic experience. He further disclosed that, “l’ve poured my heart, sweat, and savings into this upcoming movie, and I can’t wait for you all to see it. Mark your calendars for December-it’s going to be an incredible journey, and I strongly believe you’ll join me for the ride! Your support means everything!”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.