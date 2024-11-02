Chukwuma Applauds Fintiri for Buying IVM Vehicles 

Bennett Oghifo

The Chairman/CEO of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Ltd (IVM), Chief Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, CON, has urged governors and other public office holders to borrow a leaf from their counterpart in Adamawa who has adopted a policy of buying only made-in-Nigeria products.

Chief Chukwuma said that Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has been consistently patronising IVM-branded range of vehicles – a patriotic habit which, he said, is worth emulating.

The Innoson founder spoke when the executive members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations {NIPR}, led by its President, Dr. Ike Neliaku, paid a visit to Innoson Vehicle in Nnewi, Anambra State, where they presented to him the Diamond Anniversary award which is also part of the Institute’s new Rebirth Nigeria campaign.

According to Chief Chukwuma, Nigeria’s economy would develop rapidly if other governor’s take a cue from Gov. Fintiri.

He assured that as the first indigenous motorcycle and automobile manufacturer, he is irrevocably committed to making products that meet the needs of Nigerians in terms of quality standards and affordability.

He, therefore, urged decision makers in government at all levels and Nigerians in general, to always look inwards in their purchases.

“All of us in Nigeria should work hard to move our country forward. On my part, I am working hard to see that Nigeria is the base of auto manufacturing in Africa just like the governor of Adamawa State is doing to develop his state and improve the life of his people,” Chukwuuma remarked.

Applauding Gov. Fintiri for always preferring IVM vehicles as evident in the CNG buses he ordered recently from the Nnewi plant, the Innoson Chairman spoke further: “The governor is one of my best customers. If other governor’s behave like him, Nigeria will be much better.

Go to Adamawa, you will see that everything there is made-in-Nigeria.

“And many of the government vehicles on the road there in Adamawa are Innoson, and they don’t have problems.”

Speaking after a facility tour of the Innoson Vehicle, Dr. Neliaku, commended the company and its Chairman for making Nigeria proud through the manufacture of good quality products.

He appealed to governments across all levels to patronise IVM and other made-in-Nigeria products and services.

The NIPR President disclosed that the production activities he witnessed inside the factory not only made him proud to be a Nigerian, but reinforced his belief that Nigeria has all the characteristics of a great country.

“Well, having toured Innoson, I am very proud of Nigeria. I have always said that Nigeria remains the best country on earth. We have been celebrating Dangote Refinery in the past two months. But, before Dangote, there was Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd, Nnewi. And I am saying that we have everything that is required in this country to make Nigeria great,” Nelieku remarked.

He commended governors and government agencies that have been patronising Innoson vehicle models and other locally made products.

The NIPR President said he felt very proud as a Nigerian to observe various stages of real manufacturing taking place at the Innoson plant, from building on the chassis to painting, even as he lauded Innoson for contributing to making Nigeria great.

He, however, decried the attitude of some state governors, other government officials and even those in the private sector whom Innoson trusted and sold vehicles to on credit, only for them to abuse the trust by refusing to pay the debts even many years after.

“I want to plead with those who are owing Innoson to think again. Let them realise the implications of what they are doing. They are ruining the economy and the future of the young people who work here,” Dr. Neliaku argued.

The NIPR President, who was with his Deputy, Prof. Emmanuel Dadaura, went on: “We should encourage this man (Chief Chukwuma) who has devoted his life to promoting this country. This is one of the reasons the NIPR set up the Rebirth Nigeria project, And part of Rebirth Nigeria is to promote made-in-Nigeria products.

“We are going to partner with him, and we are going to escalate the image and reputation of this company. Wherever we go, we are going to be your ambassador. Whether you want it or not, NIPR will henceforth be your ambassador, because you are one of our Diamond Anniversary prize winners.

“We came here to confirm what those who did assessment before making you our Diamond Anniversary prize winner saw, and we have seen with our eyes, and today we present that prize to you, because we have now seen and we believe. Congratulations. We are proud of you.”

Impressed with the production activities at the factory, a member of the House of Representatives from Fofure/Song Constituency in Adamawa State, Hon. Waikili Aliyu Boya,

who was among the visitors from NIPR, hinted of the likelihood of mobilising his colleagues on a bill to compel government agencies to procure their vehicles locally.

Also part of the NIPR delegation was a journalist and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, who said he was pleased to note during the tour of the production lines that Innoson is manufacturing vehicles instead of assembling them like others.

“I must say that as a vehicle manufacturer, Innoson is not just the pride of Nigeria, but also the pride of Africa, and I just hope and pray that government agencies, individuals and other people, will encourage the laudable things the company is doing,” Sajoh said.

Echoing the calls for sustained patronage of Innoson vehicles and other brands,’ the Adamawa Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Stephen Maduwa, confirmed that the state has over the years purchased many Innoson vehicles which he described as “very good and strong. “

Also commenting later, a friend of the company and manufacturer of auto parts, Chrief Tony Nworah, lauded Gov. Fintiri for looking inwards, stating that his support for Innoson and other brands made in Nigeria, is part of the boost the country’s economy needs.

The repeat and multiple purchases by the Adamawa and Abia governments over the years is not only a testament to the reliability of the Innoson brand, but exposes the dishonesty of a particular governor that has been giving excuses for not paying for the vehicles he procured years ago.

Chief Nworah further stated, “One other man in government ordered hundreds of Innoson vehicles, and has been giving all manner of ridiculous reasons for refusing to pay for them. But, is it not the same Innoson brand that Gov. Fintiri is coming back again and again to buy? If Adamawa state is not getting value and satisfaction from the vehicles, will they be returning for more?

“Yet, the unrepentant debtor in the other government house has been cooking up fake excuses not to pay for the hundreds he purchased years ago. But, Nigerians have seen that Innoson vehicles are doing well in all other places in Nigeria except in this debtor’s state. He should repent and pay for what he ordered.”