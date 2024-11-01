PSG Lead Others in Race to Lure Ademola Lookman Away from Atalanta 

2024 Ballon d’Or nominee and Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman, is almost certain to leave Italian Serie A side Atalanta this coming winter transfer window following interests from Premiership teams but French team, Paris Saint Germaine, appear to be in the lead.

The AFCON 2024 silver medal winner with Nigeria has been on the radar of London side, West Ham United and three other teams from the English topflight.

According to Football Insider the London club may however find it difficult to compete for the signature of the Atalanta star

Other sources stressed that there will be “huge interest” from across Europe for the signature of the 27-year-old ex-Everton player.

It is believed Paris Saint-Germain will be the frontrunner for the forward if he becomes available in the coming months.

Additionally, Lookman plays in the same area of the pitch as West Ham’s big-money summer signings Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme.

The London-born Lookman has raised his stock with his displays for Atalanta since joining from RB Leipzig in 2022.

He finished 14th in the Ballon d’Or rankings this year after leading the Italian side to a Europa League title last term.

Lookman has already hit five goals and contributed five assists in 10 games across all competitions this term.

The forward, who is under contract until June 2026, hit 17 goals and notched 10 assists in 45 appearances last season.

West Ham are unlikely to have serious funds to spend in the January window after their lavish spending in the off-season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side started slowly and sat 13th in the Premier League after nine games.