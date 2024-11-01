Mrs Tinubu: My Commitment to Welfare of Women, Children, Vulnerable Unshaken

Yinka Oyebode writes that the Renewed Hope Initiative Food Outreach of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has been launched in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has launched the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Food Outreach in Ekiti State, with distribution of food items to People with Disabilities, widows, special schools and other vulnerable groups in the state.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to uplifting women and vulnerable communities across the country.

Speaking Thursday while performing the symbolic presentation of food items to the beneficiaries at a brief event held at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Ground, Ado Ekiti, Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the Wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of RHI, Hajiya Nana Shetima, said the event was a testament to her determination to improve living standard for women and vulnerable groups, adding that empowerment and food security are critical pillars in her agenda.

She said the initiative was part of a larger strategy spearheaded by her Office to tackle hunger and poverty among underserved population, which according to her aligns with the objectives of the President Bola Tinubu led-administration’s focus on improving the lives of all Nigerians.

Emphasizing the RHI food outreach commitment to alleviating the hardship faced by many Nigerians, particularly those impacted by the economic challenges, the First Lady said the outreach is not just about providing food items but about reinforcing her commitment to the well-being of women, children, and elderly who are disproportionately affected by poverty.

She explained that the Initiative will distribute food staples including rice, beans, spaghetti, garri among others to thousand of families in Ekiti State with plans to expand to other region in the coming months.

The RHI National Chairman maintained that the initiative remains an avenue to transform lives across the country through various programs in health, education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

She said: “Today, as we launch the program in Ekiti State, we aim to reach all the geo-political zones and support citizens in need. Our hope is that this initiative will have a tangible impact on the lives of those we are here to support as we distribute these associated food items, we encourage the beneficiaries to utilize them for the well-being of their families. A healthy family forms the foundation of a striving society, which is ultimately our goal. The Renewed Hope Initiative remains committed to transforming lives through various programs in health, education, agriculture, social investment and economic empowerment.

“We are dedicated to supporting our citizens, particularly persons with disabilities, youth, women and children, so to help them build a better family life.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Wife of Ekiti State Governor and RHI State Coordinator, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, expressed her gratitude to the First Lady for the impactful gesture under the Renewed Hope Initiative food outreach programme.

Oyebanji who described the gesture as a symbol of hope and assurance that the President remains committed to addressing the needs of Nigerians, said the initiative would bring relief to countless vulnerable people across the state.

She commended Mrs Tinubu for her determination through The Renewed Hope Initiative platform to make positive and tangible impacts in the lives of all Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Biodun Agboola who expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Wife of the President, said the initiative would alleviate the burden faced by the vulnerable.

While hailing the First Lady’s compassion and advocacy for the disadvantaged, Agboola maintained that the Governor Oyebanji-led administration has improved the fortunes of the people living with disabilities in the state with various programs aimed at improving their living standard.

-Oyebode writes from Ado Ekiti.