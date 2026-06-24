Nigeria’s Airfare War: How State-backed Competition is Distorting the Market and Threatening Industry Sustainability

Fred Chukwuelobe

A fierce airfare war is unfolding in Nigeria’s aviation industry. While passengers are understandably celebrating the sharp decline in ticket prices, industry stakeholders are increasingly worried about the long-term consequences of a battle many consider economically unsustainable.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations that some airlines benefiting from substantial state government support are offering fares that appear disconnected from the realities of airline operating costs. The result is a pricing environment that may delight travellers today but could ultimately threaten the stability of the industry tomorrow.

For many passengers, the debate is straightforward. Faced with worsening insecurity on Nigeria’s highways and rising transportation costs, they simply want the cheapest available airfare. Questions about operating economics, cost recovery and sustainability are secondary concerns.

Passengers generally want two things from any airline: affordable fares and safe, reliable aircraft. Airlines, however, must place safety above every other consideration. The most effective way to guarantee that safety is through continuous maintenance, recurrent training and operational excellence. These come at significant cost. Airlines that fail to generate sufficient revenue inevitably struggle to sustain the investments required to maintain the highest safety standards.

Airline operators, however, view the current fare war quite differently. Several industry executives privately express concern that some fares being offered on domestic and regional routes do not appear commercially viable. On routes such as Lagos–Accra, they argue that taxes, airport charges, navigation fees and other statutory costs alone can exceed some of the advertised fares.

If mandatory charges exceed ticket prices, the obvious question is how such operations are being sustained. The answer may lie in government support, cross-subsidisation arrangements or financing structures not immediately visible to the travelling public. Whatever the explanation, the situation raises legitimate questions about market distortion and competitive fairness.

Price wars are not new in aviation. Around the world, airlines occasionally slash fares to gain market share or weaken competitors. History, however, shows that prolonged fare wars rarely end well. Weak operators collapse, investors lose money, and consumers eventually face fewer choices and higher prices after competition has been weakened.

This is where the distinction between privately funded airlines and government-backed carriers becomes critical. Private airlines survive on commercial discipline. Every route, aircraft acquisition, maintenance programme and staffing decision must ultimately make economic sense. Investors expect returns, lenders demand repayment, and management must constantly balance expansion with profitability.

Government-backed airlines operate under different pressures. Political considerations can sometimes outweigh commercial realities, while losses may be absorbed by public funds, allowing operators to sustain below-market pricing for extended periods.

Even government support has limits. Taxpayers ultimately bear the burden, and difficult questions inevitably arise about whether scarce public resources should be invested in commercial aviation ventures while roads, schools, hospitals, security and other essential services remain underfunded. Recent reports suggesting that some state governments have collectively committed hundreds of billions of naira to airline ventures have intensified these concerns. What exactly has been invested? What are the ownership structures? What liabilities have taxpayers assumed? What returns are expected? Have independent audits been conducted? Have state legislatures adequately scrutinised these investments?

Across Nigeria, state-owned enterprises have too often become vehicles for patronage, waste and political favouritism. Citizens are therefore justified in demanding full disclosure of aircraft acquisition costs, financing arrangements, operating expenses, debt obligations and profitability projections. Without transparency, suspicions will inevitably persist.

Against this backdrop, Nigeria’s privately owned airlines appear better positioned for long-term survival than many observers realise.

Leading that group are Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines.

Over the years, Air Peace has built what is arguably the most formidable aviation platform in Nigeria and West Africa. Unlike many competitors, its strength is not based on temporary subsidies or government patronage but on scale, fleet depth, route diversification and operational capacity.

Industry estimates indicate that Air Peace currently has access to approximately 38 to 40 aircraft through a combination of owned, dry-leased and wet-leased equipment, making it by far the largest airline in Nigeria.

Its fleet includes Boeing 777 wide-body aircraft, Boeing 737s, Embraer ERJ-145 regional jets, Embraer 190s and the modern Embraer 195-E2 fleet. This diversity provides significant flexibility across domestic, regional and international operations.

The airline’s ability to supplement its owned fleet with ACMI wet-leased aircraft and additional dry-leased Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft gives it operational resilience that few competitors can match. More importantly, Air Peace possesses something no other Nigerian airline currently enjoys at the same scale: substantial long-haul capability.

Its Boeing 777 fleet supports international operations to London and positions the airline for expansion into Brazil, North America and Asia. The recent approval by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for scheduled operations further demonstrates the airline’s growing international ambitions and reinforces its status as Nigeria’s most globally positioned carrier.

United Nigeria Airlines has also demonstrated resilience and strategic discipline. Since commencing operations in 2021, the carrier has steadily expanded its domestic footprint while maintaining a reputation for operational consistency in a challenging business environment.

Unlike airlines dependent on public-sector backing, United Nigeria Airlines has grown through private-sector investment and prudent management. Its expanding fleet of Embraer regional jets and newly acquired Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft has significantly enhanced its operational capability, route flexibility and cost efficiency, positioning the airline for stronger competition in domestic and regional markets.

Ibom Air, though backed by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has distinguished itself through a strong emphasis on schedule reliability, service quality and operational discipline. Since commencing operations in 2019, the airline has built a reputation for professionalism and consistency, demonstrating that government ownership and sound commercial management are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Its success suggests that public ownership can coexist with commercial discipline when transparency, efficiency and professional management take precedence over political considerations.

The recent decision by major airlines to review and adjust fares upward in response to rising operational costs reflects an acknowledgement of the economic realities confronting the industry. While such decisions may not be popular with passengers, they underscore the difficult balance between affordability and sustainability that every airline must confront.

Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines therefore represent an important segment of Nigeria’s aviation industry: carriers whose survival depends not on government subventions but on their ability to generate revenue, manage costs and remain commercially viable. Larger fleets spread fixed costs across more routes and passengers. Bigger networks create stronger revenue streams. Operational flexibility improves aircraft utilisation, while market presence enhances bargaining power with suppliers, lessors and service providers.

These advantages become particularly important during periods of aggressive price competition. While smaller operators may struggle to absorb prolonged revenue pressure, larger airlines with diversified operations and stronger asset bases are generally better equipped to weather turbulence.

For this reason, Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines remain strongly positioned within Nigeria’s aviation industry, while Ibom Air continues to demonstrate that a government-backed airline can compete successfully when guided by professional management, operational efficiency and commercial discipline.

The current fare war may continue for some time, and passengers will undoubtedly enjoy the benefits while they last. Yet aviation history suggests that market fundamentals eventually prevail. When the dust settles, the airlines most likely to survive will be those built on sustainable commercial foundations rather than temporary financial support. The real question is not who can sell the cheapest ticket today. The real question is who will still be flying safely, sustainably and profitably tomorrow. Public money demands public accountability. Aviation should be no exception.

(c) Fred Chukwuelobe, fnipr