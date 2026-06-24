  • Tuesday, 23rd June, 2026

All On Invests $1M in Eja-Ice Nigeria to Strengthen Cold-chain Infrastructure

Featured | 3 seconds ago

All On, an impact investing company focused on expanding access to renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, has announced a $1 million investment in Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, a provider of solar-powered refrigeration and cold chain infrastructure.

The investment will support Eja-Ice’s manufacturing and operational scale-up as the company enters its next phase of growth. It is expected to enable the expansion of its cold-chain solutions and improve access to reliable cooling services for households, small businesses, and institutions operating in off-grid and weak-grid environments.

Access to dependable cold storage remains a significant constraint across Nigeria, particularly in coastal and rural communities where limited energy infrastructure contributes to post-harvest losses and income instability for small-scale agro-producers.

Commenting on the investment, CEO, All On, Caroline Eboumbou,  said: “All On’s investment in Eja-Ice reflects our approach of supporting solutions that improve energy access while enhancing livelihoods, reducing costs, and enabling businesses to grow. Strengthening cold-chain infrastructure is an important step towards building more resilient local economies and expanding opportunities in underserved markets.” 

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, Yusuf Bilesanmi, added: “This capital raise is a huge step forward in our vision to power homes and businesses with products designed, assembled, and optimized right here on the continent. It’s not just about access to electricity—it’s about dignity, productivity, and opportunity for the over 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa who are still off-grid.”

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