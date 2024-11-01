FIFA President Hails Dikko’s Appointment as NSC Chairman

Duro Ikhazuagbe

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has congratulated Mallam Shehu Dikko on his appointment as the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

In a congratulatory message addressed to Mallam Dikko on his appointment as NSC Chairman, the FIFA president said he was convinced that the knowledge and experience of the former NFF second vice president and chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) were enough to help him give Nigerian sports a new lease of life.

“I am convinced that your knowledge and experience, but also your passion and personal qualities, will have a significant impact in the accomplishment of your new tasks,” observed Infantino in the personal letter of congratulations sent to Dikko.

While wishing Dikko best of luck in his new task, Infantino stressed that on behalf of the international football community, he hoped to see the new Nigerian sports Boss soon .

Dikko is a member of FIFA’s Stakeholders Committee and has played great roles in that body.

The former LMC Chairman formally took charged of the new National Sports Commission from immediate past Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh at a brief ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

After hitting the ground running, Dikko pledged his resolve to give a new direction for the nation’s sports, emphasising a change of mindset from the fixation of just participating in competitions to bending back to fix our domestic sports development.

He said his main objective would be to harness the full potentials of the sector to contribute to the national economy, in line with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.