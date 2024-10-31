Ikwechegh’s Dishonourable Acts As a House Member

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh on Sunday welcomed Nigerians into a new week with a dishonourable act when a video of him assaulting a bolt driver went viral on the internet. The lawmaker who appeared to have perfected the act of bullying was forced to apologise following the backlash from Nigerians. Adedayo Akinwale writes.

Prior to the incident that happened on Sunday, October 29, the name Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, does not ring a bell. Despite being a member representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, only a few Nigerians could have heard about him.

In spite of being a distinctive personality with albinism, as the saying goes, an albino does not need an introduction in the market, yet he is not a popular figure in the Green Chamber.

The reason is simple: Ikwechegh, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has never sponsored or co-sponsored a bill since he became a lawmaker. If lawmakers who have basically turned to bench warmers in the hollow chamber should have an association, Ikwechegh may possibly clinch the Chairmanship seat.

Be that as it may, the little known Ikwechegh became a celebrity overnight when he assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, who went to deliver a package to him.

The distressed driver in a viral video filmed what transpired between them in Ikwechegh’s residence in Maitama, Abuja. The video depicted the visibly angry lawmaker putting on a dishonourable act by repeatedly slapping and insulting the driver for telling him to come out and get the snail the driver was meant to deliver to him.

In the footage, Ikwechegh insisted that the request was disrespectful given his social status while threatening to make the driver “disappear” without facing any consequences.

Ikwechegh said in the video: “Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear in the whole of Nigeria and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

“I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up, I will do that myself. I will show that I am a big brother to you, tie you up, lie you down and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Because you saw me sitting outside here. Look at this monkey.”

When the driver requested the delivery fee, the politician slapped him multiple times, querying if the driver knew who he was talking to.

“Do you know who I am? I just slapped you and there’s nothing you will do. My name is Honourable Alex Ikwechegh, tell them (the public) I slapped you. Call the Inspector General of Police that I slapped you, let him come. Record me very well,” he boasted.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ikwechegh who appeared to have perfected the act of bullying before he was elected a lawmaker still locked up the driver at the Maitama police station.

The disgraceful act by the legislator received a backlash from Nigerians who took to social media to express their displeasure. They said one question that the police should ask is to find out how many people Ikwechegh, the bully-in-chief has been made to disappear without a trace.

For instance, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, tweeting from his verified X account, @ChidiOdinkalu wrote: “One question that both @PoliceNG & @OfficialDSSNG need to help us address now is: how many people have been disappeared by Mascot Ikwechegh?”

Also, another X user Enteleky, who tweeted via @blastc4 said, “If you are looking for a missing family member who had a contact or encountered this animal in Aba or anywhere in Nigeria, you have an evidence now to ask him where your family member or friend is!.”

In his own reaction, EffAyWAi who posted via @Wai_ay53320 said: “Such arrogance and inhumanity are emblematic of the worst in Nigerian politics. We must demand accountability and investigate how many people he has caused to “disappear” and under what circumstances. This kind of rhetoric should not be tolerated from anyone in a position of power.”

Reacting to the video, Ireti Bakare-Yusuf, who also posted on X via @sisiogelagos wrote: “The law recognises self- defence. The law does not permit wanton, blatant unjustified physical abuse of another. Nothing can ever justify the actions of ‘Dishonourable” Alex Mascot Ikwechegh on the bolt driver. No Nigerian is more Nigerian than a Nigerian. #Justice.”

Based on the reactions generated by the ugly incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command Monday announced the arrest of Ikwechegh.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, the Command said it received a report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters regarding an incident involving Abuwatseya and Ikwechegh.

The FCT Police Command expressed grave concern over Ikwechegh’s dismissive attitude toward the office of the Inspector General of Police following the incident.

Similarly, his party, APGA berated the lawmaker Ikwechegh for assaulting the driver. The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ejimofor Opara in a statement issued Monday described his behaviour as unacceptable.

He said: “As a political party founded on respect for Human Rights, we roundly condemn the action of our said member and Federal Parliamentarian, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, representing Aba North and South Federal Constituency, on the platform of our great party.”

Opara noted that in line with APGA’s constitution, the leadership of the party would set up a disciplinary committee to investigate the act, and if found wanting, appropriate sanctions shall be meted on him in line with the Constitution of APGA.

Expectedly, the House of Representatives in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi expressed concern over unethical conduct of Ikwechegh.

He said the 10th Assembly takes these allegations very seriously, adding that as elected officials, they hold themselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability in official engagements and privately.

Rotimi pointed out that any behaviour that falls short of these standards is a matter of concern, and the Green Chamber is committed to addressing such issues with the utmost seriousness.

At the resumed plenary on Tuesday, the House of Representatives said it was considering taking action against Ikwechegh.

The resolution of the House followed a point of order moved by Leader of the House, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere under matters of privilege, saying there was need for the House to probe the incident, adding that the image, integrity and credibility of the Green Chamber was at stake.

While Citing Order 5 of the House standing rules, Ihonvbere argued that the House cannot sit by and watch any form of misconduct and aberration from Ikwechegh that could ridicule the lawmakers before the eyes of Nigerians

Citing Order 8 Rule 6 of the House standing rules, Ikwechegh said he was sorry for his actions.

“I sincerely apologise for my words and actions during this incident. I recognize the distress and frustration this has caused Citizen Abuwatseya, his family, and the public at large. As a public servant, I understand the weight of my role and how my words can impact others,” Ikwechegh said while reading a prepared speech. The lawmaker stressed that while he is human and not infallible, he remained accountable for his actions.

Acvording to him: “Citizen Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and have reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following through.

“Furthermore, I extend my heartfelt apologies to the Inspector General of Police, recognizing the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution. I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“Additionally, I extend my sincere apologies to the leadership and members of this House and the National Assembly as a whole for any deficit in goodwill this incident may have caused. I am aware that my actions reflect not only on myself but also on this esteemed institution and the trust that the public places in us.

“This incident has been a humbling reminder of the necessity for restraint and self-control, especially in challenging circumstances. I sincerely apologize for any pain or discomfort my actions may have caused, and I am committed to learning from this experience to grow into a better citizen and a more empathetic representative of the people.

“This experience is particularly disheartening given my recent achievements in constituency engagement, including many interventions in health, agriculture, education, and economic empowerment for my people.

It is a teachable moment not only for me but also for many in the political sphere, as we are held to higher standards of conduct and rhetoric, even under provocation. I am committed to using this as an opportunity for growth and as a call to be better, and do better.”

The Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu who presided over the plenary directed the House committee on Ethics and Privileges to probe into the issue and turn in its report in two weeks.

As part of the plan to give Ikwechegh soft landing, Kalu described Ikwechegh’s explanation as very apt, touching and that the lawmaker is remorseful.

He said: “Your appeal is quite emotional, touching as it shows how remorseful you are. However, it is not enough. I know Nigerians watching him and have seen a man that is remorseful. Go and sit with our committee of ethics and privileges which will report back to us in two weeks’ time.”

Nevertheless, Nigerians are of the belief that the committee’s report would never see the light of the day, since the person caught dancing naked at the village square is indeed one of them.

Despite the apology, most Nigerians are not convinced, saying Ikwechegh’s apology came because of the reaction generated by his disgraceful act.