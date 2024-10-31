Group to Feed 5,000 Vulnerable Residents in Abuja

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Abuja Charisma Village, a community-focused organisation in Nigeria’s capital, is preparing to launch a large-scale charity initiative to provide food and essential items for 5,000 vulnerable individuals, including orphans, widows and indigenous residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in December 2024.

The event, the group, said would take place as part of the organisation’s Holiday Festivities.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, the Co-founder and Chairman of Abuja Charisma Village, Gwen Eze-Iyiakaimo, emphasised the importance of community unity and support during the holiday season.

According to Eze-Iyiakaimo, “We are bringing a festive event to Abuja that will bring the community together to celebrate our culture of giving back and caring for those in need among us.”

She urged the public to contribute by donating items for widows and children and support the initiative in any way possible.

Eze-Iyiakaimo noted: “We are calling on everyone to join us in this season of giving back. Too many people are suffering, and we believe this is our opportunity to make an impact on our city.”

While appealing to Nigeria’s Humanitarian Ministry for support, she expressed the hope that the ministry would assist in providing food and clothing for children, highlighting the ministry’s past charitable efforts.

Speaking further, she stressed that Abuja Charisma Village’s initiative also includes plans for a skill acquisition programme.

The Head of Communication for the group, Phil-George Didigwu, outlined additional details, noting that the group plans to distribute relief packages that include food, clothing and essential items to orphanages, indigenous communities and religious groups across FCT.

“As of now, we are in contact with over 41 orphanage proprietors, indigenous community leaders and religious organizations,” Didigwu said.

He added that the organisation aims to make similar events more frequent to ensure sustainability, acknowledging the challenging economic conditions faced by many residents in Abuja.