Ogun Shuts School, Suspends Principal over Pupil’s Death







James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has shut down Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-emi over the death of Master Monday Arijo, an SS2 student of the school.

This followed the arrest and suspension of the teacher allegedly responsible for the death of the student on Friday last week as a result of corporal punishment.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, who was earlier issued a query for allowing corporal punishment to be used on the pupil against the established rules and regulations in the state, has also been suspended.

The closure of the school was based on the directive of Governor Dapo Abiodun, who directed that a panel should be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

The governor has promised that those liable by the outcome of the investigation would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology have also visited the family of the late student to offer condolences to the family.

The team comprised the Director, Secondary and Higher Education Department in the Ministry, the Principals General, Egba and Yewa Divisions, Zonal Education Officer, Imeko Afon, representatives of ANCOPPS, Ogun State President, Trade Union Congress and the Ogun State Chairman of ASSUS.

The Principals General, Egba and Yewa Divisions as well as the Director of Education, Secondary and Higher Education, who spoke during the visit, expressed their heartfelt condolences even as they pledged the support of the state government to the family during this challenging time.

In another development, the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, has struck out prayers made by 16 political parties in the state, seeking the postponement of the November 16 local government election indefinitely.

Delivering judgment in AB/577/2024 Action Alliance & 15 Ors v. OGSIEC & Anor, the presiding judge, Justice T. A. Okunsokan, rejected the claims of the political parties that the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) had acted unilaterally and dictatorially by fixing the date of the local government elections without first consulting the political parties.

Justice Okunsokan unequivocally held that there was no provision in the constitution or the relevant electoral laws that required OGSIEC to consult political parties before fixing the dates of elections.

The court also found that the claim of the parties that Ondo State gubernatorial elections would hold on the same day as Ogun local government elections was not a legitimate reason for asking the court to compel OGSIEC to postpone elections in the state.

The court, thereby, maintained the status quo ante on the earlier announced date for the Ogun State local government elections slated for 16th November 2024.