Odili: Nigeria Can’t Exist Without S’south

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former governor of Rivers State, Dr. Peter Odili, has insisted that without the participation and inclusion of the South-south region in the economic development of the country, Nigeria would collapse.



The former governor noted that South-south has meaningfully contributed to the growth of the nation, despite less benefits to the people that were blessed with the resources that have kept the country going.



Odili spoke yesterday at the 1st induction/oath taking ceremony for the pioneer graduands of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, into the radiography profession, held at the school premises in Elelenwo, Rivers State.



Odili stated that in seven years of existence, PAMO university has credited impact in the society, through the graduates of reliable medical experts.



“I am one of those who believe that if you withdraw the South-south, Nigeria will collapse. Like what is said, if yougo to every home, the saddest people are those who work in the kitchen.



“Therefore, whatever good Nigerian resources can produce in every sector, the South-south will always come out the best.”

He urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the university, saying, “He who pays the piper dictates the tune. Through your efforts, let the narrative of your profession change in the South-south.”