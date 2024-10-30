National Assembly Urged to Revisit Bill Seeking to Criminalise Substandard Steels, Other Products

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National President of the Iron Rod and Steel Distributors Employers Association of Nigeria (IRSDEAN) Chief Gbenga Awoyale has urged the National Assembly as a matter of urgency to revisit the bill seeking to criminalize substandard steel and other products in Nigeria.

Awoyale spoke with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the sideline of the recent building collapse in Abuja where over 40 people reportedly lost their lives.

He said that, the revisiting of the bill became imperative in order to avoid the continued use of substandard iron rods in the construction activities in the country.

According to him, “The spate of building collapses and consequent loss of hundreds of lives due to substandard production is unacceptable’.

Awoyale noted further that, “Lack of stringent criminal punishment for producers of substandard steel and other products is responsible for the continued manufacturing of products that exposes Nigerians’ lives to risk on a daily basis.

“It is unfortunate that the lackadaisical attitude of former President Buhari’s administration towards tackling substandard production frontally is claiming lives of countless Nigerians and the current administration must take a bold step against substandard steel and other building materials in the interest of Nigerians’ wellbeing. They or their families can also be a victim, we have seen owners of buildings trapped in building collapse.

“The legal framework within which the indolent Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) is working will remain grossly effective and confined to be abused for personal gains, there should be element of criminal prosecution against anyone caught in the act of substandard production.

“Mere fines aren’t enough to safeguard lives and properties. We call on the present administration to live up to this challenge. The National Assembly has deliberated on this matter when raised by Rep. Ahmed Yinka Aluko but we are yet to see implementation of the resolution of the House.

“Recently, the House Committee on Steel Development also waded in to the matter but we are aware the SON hasn’t been forthcoming in providing the details requested on certain steel manufacturers in Nigeria and we begin to wonder whose interest are they serving; is it that of Nigerians whose common patrimony is used in paying them or defiant substandard manufacturers, mostly expatriates who have no regard for the lives of Nigerians?”, Awoyale queried.

He therefore urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make history by showing personal interest in such a matter to demonstrate his genuine concern for the safety and well-being of Nigerians.