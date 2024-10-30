Disappointed Ministerial Nominees Return Home as Senate Shifts Screening Until Today 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



President Bola Tinubu’s new ministerial nominees were disappointed yesterday when they were asked to return home following the postponement of their screening by the senate until today.



The nominees arrived early for the exercise in company with their family members and political associates in compliance with the directive by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Basheer Lado.



Lado, who had initially released a statement on yesterday inviting the nominees for the screening suddenly issued another press release, explaining that the screening had been postponed until today.



He said the postponement arose from the nominees inability to complete their documentation.



Lado specifically said the postponement was to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises.

“The screening has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024,” he said.



The seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate for confirmation by President Tinubu were Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction); Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi (Labour and Employment) and Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu (Minister of State, Foreign Affairs).



Others were Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry , Trade and Development); Idi Muktar Maiha, (Minister of Livestock Development): Rt Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, (Minister of State, Housing) and Dr. Suwaiba Said Ahmad (Minister of State, Education.)