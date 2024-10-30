Democracy Best Option for Nigeria, Says Adebayo 

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has stated that no matter what is at stake, the military is ruled out of governance.

Adebayo, in a tweet on his official X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, said the military is neither good for itself nor the society as everything dies under it, including the soul of the nation.

“That elections are not free and fair is not an excuse to return to 400 year captivity in Egypt,” he said.

According to him, “The military should never return. The press should be the last estate to succumb to amnesia if others forget. We have dissatisfaction with the government of the day. We have problems in every sector where we ought to be thriving but one thing we have going for us is that we have a blank cheque of democratic processes we can cash whenever we are ready to approach the Bank of Democracy with honest credentials. @GuardianNigeria @MobilePunch and other media institutions died many deaths under military rule. The Founder of @GuardianNigeria even took bullets for the rights we take so much for granted today.”

He admitted the bad economy being superintended by the President Bola Tinubu administration but added that it wasn’t enough for military takeover, rather, “use the ballot”.

He said: “Down with the government of @officialABAT should only mean that we want to use the ballot and the bully pulpit of civil society to effect a change of government and a change of direction. A new civilian government should be the only means of replacing the present government no matter what our level of dissatisfaction is. I am not prepared to live another term under the present government, hence my hard work on the street to electioneer @OfficialAPCNg and @OfficialPDPNig out of power democratically. No matter what is at stake, military rule is ruled out. It is neither good for the military nor for society. Everything dies under military rule, including the soul of the nation. That elections are not free and fair is no excuse to return to 400 year captivity in Egypt. That is the new frontier for our democratic struggle. It is the Red Sea we have to cross. And when we reach the Promised Land, we still have the Philistines to fight. Only cowardice and amnesia can sound like lullabies of the junta. God forbid! Nigeria is destined for democracy. And so shall it be.”