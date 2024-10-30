BPE  Renews Efforts to Boost Service Delivery, Uphold Mandate





The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) yesterday renewed efforts to uphold its mandate, bolster service delivery and sustain its core values of Integrity-Transparency, Professionalism, Accountability, Result-Orientation and Teamwork (I-PART), which are aligned with the goals of SERVICOM.



BPE Director General, Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi lent credence to the renewed efforts by the privatisation agency to contribute meaningfully to national growth and development at the BPE Servicom Day symposium in Abuja, with the theme



“Impact of Attitudinal and Behavioural Ethics in the Workplace.”



In his opening remarks at the event which drew participants from the agency as well as other federal government agencies, Gbeleyi noted that in today’s dynamic business environment, attitudinal and behavioural ethics in the workplace play a pivotal role in shaping organisational culture, driving employee engagement, and fostering trust among stakeholders.



These ethics, he added, help to create a positive and productive work environment.



“If we are to achieve success in our various endeavours and contribute meaningfully to national growth and development, there is no better time to discuss a topic of this nature than today. “The impact of these ethics can be far-reaching, influencing employee behaviour, organisational culture and overall service excellence,” Gbeleyi said.



Noting that the official theme for the 2024 SERVICOM Customer Service Week is “Above and Beyond,” he stated that the theme highlights the importance of frontline service providers, emphasises team spirit within the workforce, underscores its positive impact on the BPE, and more importantly, raises awareness of the value of excellent customer service in the agency’s operations.



“Therefore, if we are to meet and exceed expectations and fully align with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, our achievements must indeed go “Above and Beyond the common level of service,” he said.



He expressed BPE’s commitment to delivering on its mandate, and a pledge to uphold its core values of Integrity-Transparency, Professionalism, Accountability, Result-Orientation and Teamwork (I-PART)), which are aligned with the goals of SERVICOM.



According to him, the prominence of the SERVICOM Unit in driving the BPE’s service delivery initiatives cannot be over-emphasised, as reflected in its various activities, including periodic use of surveys to assess customer satisfaction with services rendered by the Bureau; regular scrutiny and review of its internal processes to identify areas for improvement; and consistent implementation of Service Charter, among others.



Speaking at the symposium, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnenna Akajiemeli.



The SERVICOM office, she said, was keen to recognise efforts staff make to ensure purposeful impact in rendering service to beneficiaries of government service, stressing that it was the only way people feel the impact of government.



According to her, SERVICOM rates services on five key parameters, including service delivery, timeliness, information dissemination, professionalism and staff attitude.



The symposium, she observed, focused on a combination of two of these parameters– staff attitude and professionalism, adding that staff attitude plays a crucial role in shaping the workplace environment and overall organisational success.



Keynote speaker, Dr. Emeka Flemin Okengwu defined attitude as a psychological tendency expressed by evaluating an entity with some degree of favour or disfavour.



He noted that work attitude encompasses a settled way of thinking, feeling and behaving in the workplace, an acceptable and unacceptable evaluation of particular person, people, objects, events happenings or ideas, adding that each individual worker has a different level of attitude to work.