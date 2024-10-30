AV-TEC, Telecom Pneumatic Partner to Deepen Operations

Raheem Akingbolu

AV-TEC Limited, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, and Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, a leader in pneumatic tube system technology, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the sales and support of pneumatic tube systems across West Africa.

This significant milestone was celebrated during the highly anticipated Pestra Tech Day event recently. Together, the companies will provide state-of-the-art pneumatic tube systems designed to improve efficiency and reliability in various sectors, including healthcare, logistics, financial services, and industrial complexes.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer of AV-TEC Limited, Paul Nwokolo, said: “We are thrilled to unveil Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems (PTS).”

“This collaboration is not just an expansion of our portfolio; it represents a strategic move to provide our clients with solutions that are innovative and transformative for their operations. By introducing this technology to the Nigerian market, we are reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the operational capabilities of our clients.

PTS is a cutting-edge solution that every top-tier hospital must have. Its rapid transportation capabilities can significantly reduce wait times and increase productivity in medical environments. Our team can architect bespoke solutions for both new and existing hospitals, ensuring seamless integration with current systems. Additionally, we provide comprehensive local support to maintain and optimize these systems, allowing our clients to operate at peak efficiency.”

On his part, Managing Director of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems, Theo Everaers, said: “Our collaboration with AV-TEC marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. AV-TEC has consistently demonstrated a profound commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Through this partnership, we are confident that we will successfully introduce our advanced pneumatic tube systems to a wider audience in Nigeria and West Africa at large, thereby driving operational excellence across the region.”

“We see tremendous potential in the Nigerian market and West Africa as a whole. This partnership is about more than just expanding our footprint; it’s about delivering tangible, transformative benefits to organisations across multiple sectors. We believe that our pneumatic tube systems will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity in hospitals, banks, logistics companies, and various other industries. By working closely with AV-TEC, we are committed to providing top-tier solutions that meet the unique needs of the region and ensure the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems transport physical items using air pressure through a network of tubes, widely used in hospitals, banks, and industrial settings to quickly and securely move documents, medications, and other small items. Key advantages of these systems include rapid transportation of items, reducing wait times and increasing productivity, and an enclosed system that ensures the safe and secure delivery of sensitive materials.

AV-TEC will utilise its robust distribution channels to ensure widespread availability of Telecom Pneumatic Tube Systems’ products across West Africa. This partnership will ensure that our clients get reliable pneumatic tube systems that offer superior performance and tailored to meet the unique needs of the African market. Both companies are committed to providing exceptional customer service and technical support to ensure seamless integration and operation of the systems.