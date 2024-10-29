Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, emPLE  Insurance Sponsor ART X Lagos Fair

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and emPLE Insurance, formerly Old Mutual

Insurance, have been named official sponsors of the ninth edition of the ART X Lagos, the West Africa’s premier international art fair, which holds from October 31 to November 3, 2024.

Both companies said they were elated to be part of the success story of the Art X Lagos fair.

Stanbic said since its inception, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of

Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a member of the renowned Standard Bank Group, has not only provided innovative pension solutions but also championed financial literacy and cultural enrichment in Nigeria.

The Pension industry leading firm said in its recognition of the transformative power of art, it first partnered ART X Lagos shortly after the fair's launch in 2016. According to the firm, this collaboration has evolved into a strategic alliance aimed at nurturing the arts and elevating African voices in the global art scene.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said: “Supporting ART X Lagos aligns perfectly with our belief in the transformative power of art and culture”

Speaking further he said, “As we spotlight these remarkable figures through the ‘Mark Makers: Unsung Pioneers; of the exhibition, we are not just honouring their legacies; we are inviting future generations to draw inspiration from their courage and creativity. Together, let us cultivate an environment where artistic expression and cultural heritage thrive, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

Oyetan said: “As ART X Lagos continues to grow, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers remains a steadfast supporter of artists, curators, and cultural advocates who contribute to this vibrant tapestry. Through this partnership, the organisation actively champions the notion that art should be accessible and celebrated as a vital part of society.”

emPLE Insurance management said the partnership positioned it as not just a financial institution but a key advocate for the creative economy.

Spokesperson to the organisers Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, said the exhibition, ‘Mark Makers: Unsung Pioneers’ aims to celebrate figures such as Jonathan Adagogo Green, Nigeria’s first professional photographer, and Nana Asma, a revolutionary advocate for women’s education.