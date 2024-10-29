Nollywood Actor, Mike Godson, Shines at BEFFTA Awards, Wins Best Lead Actor

In a remarkable achievement for African cinema, Nollywood actor, Mike Godson, has won the award for Best Lead Actor at the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts (BEFFTA) awards, Europe and the UK’s largest award ceremony celebrating black and ethnic talents worldwide.

The event, held in London on October 26, 2024, honours outstanding contributions from individuals across the UK, USA, Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

Godson’s acclaimed performance in the film ‘Angry Black Woman’ was pivotal to his win, earning him admiration and acclaim from fans and industry professionals alike.

The film, which captivated audiences with its compelling story and strong characters, also claimed two additional awards at the BEFFTA ceremony: ‘Best YouTube Film’ and ‘Best Supporting Lead Actress’, won by Vera Aganaga.

Reflecting on his win, Godson thanked his fans, cast and crew for their support and dedication to the project.

‘Angry Black Woman’s success highlights the influence and growing reach of African storytelling on global platforms, a significant boost for Nollywood’s presence on the international stage.

The BEFFTA awards continue to provide an essential platform for recognizing black excellence in film, fashion, television and the arts, bringing together a diverse range of talents each year.

Godson’s accomplishments at the 2024 ceremony mark another significant milestone for Nollywood, underlining the industry’s rising influence and the talent of its actors on the global stage.